Domestic workers glued to TikTok as child wanders near roads sparks call to limit phone use during working hours

SINGAPORE: There have been reports lately that domestic workers are frequently using their phones during working hours, and people are noticing that this has been affecting how they get their work done.

On Facebook, a netizen voiced out a concern related to this and stated: “Employers of domestic workers here should really take away their phones, especially when they are tasked to accompany young kids! Too many cases of them stuck to their stupid TikTok while the child wanders across the road on their own!”

The complainant did not post any additional context on his/her post, but many people expressed their thoughts and experiences in the comments section, sparking a discussion about the subject matter.

Some netizens agreed with the netizen’s sentiments, with one suggesting that employers should fire the helpers immediately.

“Better safe than sorry when it comes to your kids!,” the comment stated.

Moreover, many helpers defended themselves, with one stating that not all helpers are like what was described. “As a helper, we know our limit, but employers don’t have the right to confiscate the helper phone. Helpers buy their own phone and top up for emergencies and communicate with their family,” the netizen added.

Furthermore, the comment stated that helpers’ phones are part of their personal things, and privacy should be respected.

Others believe that helpers should not only be the ones responsible for the safety of the children, but the parents as well. Some are urging that if this is the case, then parents’ phones should be confiscated as well.

“Need to confiscate some parents’ phones too. When they should spend time together with the kids, help them with their homework, etc., they just choose to stay in bed and watch videos. Expect their primary kids to learn and do everything on their own and just throw everything to the helpers,” one netizen remarked.

Another comment concluded: “Helpers should help, but you do your job as a parent to discipline your kids.”

At the end of the day, the discussion over helpers using their phones highlights a major concern about trust and shared responsibility in taking care of the children. Helpers are working to help, but parents still need to play an active role in the lives of their kids, and setting clear expectations on both sides is better than blaming one another.

In similar news related to domestic helpers, there was a report where a helper was seen doing a TikTok live with her employer’s undergarments seen in the background. This sparked concerns about privacy and workplace boundaries.

Read more about the news story here.