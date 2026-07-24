Live stream by domestic helper gets mixed reactions from netizens

SINGAPORE: A screenshot from a live-streamed video showing a domestic helper hanging what appeared to be her employer’s undergarments recently sparked a discussion online regarding privacy and workplace boundaries.

On Facebook, an anonymous netizen shared that he/she came across a live stream where a domestic helper was talking to her followers with undergarments in her background, suspected to be owned by her employer. The netizen claimed that he/she finds this inappropriate, especially as there are quite a few domestic helpers doing it as well.

With this, the netizen asked: “Do you feel this is acceptable, or does it cross a privacy boundary? I’d love to hear your thoughts.”

Others share their thoughts and opinions, and even similar experiences in the comments section. One stated that she is also a domestic helper, and she agrees that this is not acceptable.

“I do live on TikTok also but only on Sunday, never done it inside my employer’s house,” the commenter shared.

Another netizen questioned: “Can’t understand why most helpers are doing live especially during working hours. Live stream during picking up the kids, walking the dog, buying groceries, even during meal time and cooking time. Like most are now content creators?”

One more netizen remarked that doing work and doing live streaming are two jobs at the same time because she can also earn money while doing a TikTok live. However, doing live streaming during working hours is an abuse of the helper’s freedom to use her phone.

“Taking advantage of your employer’s kindness is a sign that you are not really a good helper. Self-discipline is a must and know your limitations,” the comment stated.

“As an employer myself. I hate seeing helpers behaving this way,” another netizen declared.

“That’s the reason why I never wanted a maid. I have seen far too many unpleasant incidents rather than pleasant ones. You are dealing with another human being while your hands are tied behind your back,” a comment concluded.

Ultimately, the incident has sparked a wider discussion on the boundaries between personal expression and privacy in the home. Others may see live streaming as harmless, but it can also cross the line when it involves showcasing an employer’s private space or belongings.

Indeed, it is important to embrace mutual respect, privacy, and clear boundaries to have a harmonious relationship with an employer and a helper.