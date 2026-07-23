‘No Time Neo’ says he ‘should just not tell any more jokes’ as he gets promoted to Full Minister

SINGAPORE: Newly promoted Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo has acknowledged the criticism surrounding an ill-fated remark he made in Parliament, saying he has learnt from the episode and quipping that he “should just not tell any more jokes.”

Mr Neo, who was promoted from Acting Minister to full Minister in Wednesday’s (July 22) Cabinet reshuffle, has been under sustained public scrutiny since the beginning of the month after responding to an opposition MP’s question about whether he had watched the original or dubbed version of the Teochew hit Dear You by saying, “Ministers have no time to watch movies.”

Although the remark appeared to be intended as light-hearted humour, it quickly sparked criticism online, with many arguing that, as the minister overseeing culture, watching films should be considered part of his portfolio.

As the backlash continued, the ruling party politician and former Chief of Army was christened online as “No Time Neo”.

Mr Neo has since been promoted to full Minister but has found it difficult to escape the dogged backlash over his quip.

Asked about the episode during a press conference following the Cabinet reshuffle, Mr Neo admitted it had been a mistake.

“We all learn,” he said, adding that criticism should be taken “positively as feedback.”

“It’s just a matter of how things are experienced by different people,” he added, as he remarked that he “should just not tell any more jokes.”

His comments have since generated another wave of criticism, with many saying the issue was never about politicians making jokes, but about whether his remark was appropriate in Parliament and befitting his ministerial responsibilities.

Several commenters argued that Mr Neo was still missing the central criticism.

One netizen wrote that “no one is saying politicians cannot joke,” stressing that the real issue was “whether the remarks were appropriate in the context.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying people “need to know where you can joke,” warning that if jokes were freely made in Parliament, “Parliament will soon be like a coffee shop.”

Many also disputed Mr Neo’s characterisation of the remark as a joke in the first place.

One commenter said they did not believe it was a joke at all, suggesting Mr Neo had simply been truthful when he initially said he had no time to watch the movie, only making time for it later after seeing the public reaction and viewers’ comments.

Others felt the remark lacked any humour. One commenter bluntly stated, “The joke he told in Parliament is not funny at all,” while another remarked, “Jokes are meant to contain humour.” A separate commenter said the exchange “sounded like sarcasm” rather than a joke.

Some online were surprised that the Minister was only realising how inappropriate his comment had been given the setting at this age and life stage.

One commenter observed that even “kids in school are also taught when and where to make and not to make jokes,” arguing that public office holders should exercise at least the same level of judgment.

Another commenter suggested Mr Neo’s military background may have influenced his expectations, claiming that during his time as a general in the Singapore Armed Forces, “even if his jokes were not funny, everyone must laugh,” before adding that he may have forgotten “he is no longer there.”

Others questioned whether humour had any place in his role at all. One commenter argued that his responsibility was “to give constructive ideas, not joke,” adding that “if you love to joke, you should join a comedy group.”

One of the more imaginative commenters quipped: “Every morning when I wake up I tell a joke, people laugh. But I never make the mistake of thinking people laugh because I am a joke.”