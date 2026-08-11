SPF: 72 y/o Singaporean man gets rescued after being abducted in Malaysia, lured by job offer; kidnappers demanded S$1M ransom

Summary

A 72-year-old Singaporean man was rescued in Kedah on Aug 7 after his family reported concerns about his safety.

The family was told he had been kidnapped and faced a S$1 million ransom demand after travelling to Malaysia.

Malaysian police arrested six suspects and shot dead two others after they opened fire during the rescue operation.

SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old Singaporean man was rescued in Malaysia after a job offer allegedly became a kidnapping trap. The man travelled alone to Malaysia on July 26 and was later reported missing by his family.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) rescued him in Kedah on Aug 7. He has since received medical attention and is safe, according to SPF and Malaysian media reports (Aug 10).

A job offer led the man to Malaysia

Malaysian media reported that the man had travelled from Singapore to Penang after responding to a job offer for a consultant role. His family became concerned after losing contact with him.

On Aug 4, they received information suggesting he had been kidnapped. They were also told that S$1 million was being demanded for his release.

The family reportedly received a voice message from the man and a video showing him blindfolded, restrained and injured.

The family made three payments totalling about RM48,000 (S$15,000), while trying to secure his release. The ransom demand was far higher than the money eventually paid.

SPF said it was alerted by the family on Aug 4 and quickly contacted Malaysian police. Information was shared between the two forces before the RMP mounted an operation that led to the rescue.

Police raid frees two victims in Kedah

The man was found at a house in Alor Setar, Kedah, together with an unrelated 33-year-old woman. The Singaporean man was later given medical attention following his rescue.

Malaysian police seized two pistols, ammunition, and a parang during the operation, according to a report of the Malaysian police briefing.

Two suspected foreign members of the syndicate were shot dead after allegedly opening fire at police. Six other people (five men and a woman) were arrested and are assisting with investigations, according to Malaysian police.

The syndicate was also linked to two earlier kidnapping cases in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police said.

Social media was part of the alleged luring setup

Preliminary investigations found that the suspects allegedly used Telegram, WeChat, and Badoo to build relationships with potential victims. They then invited people to meet in person under different pretexts.

These included holidays, employment opportunities and socialising, according to the SPF. Once someone is persuaded to meet in another country, family members may also have less ability to check what is happening.

Singapore and Malaysia police worked together in the rescue operation

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, credited the RMP for acting swiftly. He also said the operation showed the longstanding working relationship between the two police forces.

The SPF has advised people to be cautious when meeting people they know mainly through online platforms. Extra care is needed when the meeting involves travelling overseas or dealing with someone whose background isn’t known.

A job offer, holiday invitation or friendly introduction may sound harmless. Still, basic checks should come before trust, especially when travel is involved.

If an online contact wants you to travel overseas to meet them, slow down. Check who they are, tell someone you trust, and make sure someone knows exactly where you are going. A few minutes of caution can be worth far more than a leap of faith.