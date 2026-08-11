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In the Hood
1 min.Read

Restroom controversy: Should fathers bring young daughters into the ladies’ restroom? Netizens share their thoughts

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A very interesting discussion took place on Reddit where a netizen asked whether fathers are allowed to bring their young daughters into the ladies’ restroom.

The netizen acknowledged in the post that the child is not yet capable of going to the ladies’ bathroom all by herself and if it is acceptable because the need was very urgent. 

An alternate scenario was also stated: “What if the gents’ cubicles were very dirty and the handicapped toilet was not available and there were no family rooms?” 

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions about this scenario. Many claimed that it is okay, as long as the father announces his presence before entering the bathroom. 

“Yes, a father accompanying his daughter or mother bringing her son to a female toilet is way more acceptable than bringing them to the men’s room,” a comment remarked. 

For some, one of the possible ways to address this is for the father to ask for help from a lady. A netizen admitted: “I would be more than willing to help the young girl in this scenario, so that the father can stay outside the ladies’ room. The majority of the ladies will also offer their help, I believe. So single fathers, don’t worry too much and just ask for help.” 

Others stated that it makes more sense if the father would go to the men’s toilet and use the cubicles with doors for her daughter. However, others believe the other way around. 

“I don’t think anyone will complain. It’s basic common sense,” a comment said. 

“Your daughter cannot go into the men’s toilet,” another comment stated. 

“The best is handicap toilets. Alternative is really just to announce he is bringing daughter in or ask someone for help also. Bringing the girl into the gents toilet isn’t a good idea since most men stand at urinals? I probably don’t want my girl to see such so young,” a comment concluded. 

While there was no clear agreement on whether fathers should use the ladies’ or men’s restroom for their young daughters, many said the decision would really depend on the circumstances. Ultimately, what matters most in this scenario is the child’s safety.

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