Singapore households to receive extra S$300 CDC vouchers, higher U-Save rebates amid cost pressures from Middle East crisis

SINGAPORE: Singaporean households will receive an extra S$300 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers in January 2027 under a new S$900 million support package announced by the Government to help families cope with higher living costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

The new vouchers add to the S$500 that had already been brought forward from January 2027 to June this year. Together, households will receive S$800 in CDC vouchers for the 2026 financial year. All vouchers will stay valid until Dec 31, 2027.

The package also includes larger U-Save rebates for eligible Housing and Development Board (HDB) households and stronger financial help for lower-income families through ComCare. The latest measures build on the earlier S$1 billion support package announced in April, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (July 29).

Rising energy costs are driving the latest support

Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow said the conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, keeping global energy prices high.

Mr Siow said higher fuel and electricity costs are expected to raise prices for daily essentials and imported goods. The latest support package is meant to ease cost pressures on households and businesses.

The S$800 in CDC vouchers matches the amount distributed during the previous financial year. Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said these support measures work best when viewed together rather than separately.

She shared that Singaporeans spent S$1.03 billion in SG60 and CDC vouchers between Jan and July 28. The spending boosted customer traffic and sales for participating hawkers, neighbourhood merchants and supermarkets.

Higher U-Save rebates will offset utility bills

Eligible HDB households will receive enhanced U-Save rebates in October this year and again in January 2027.

With the increase, households will receive between S$110 and S$190 each quarter, which is twice the regular rebate amount. The enhanced rebates extend the higher payouts already given in April and July under Budget 2026.

More help for lower-income families through ComCare

The Government will also strengthen temporary financial support for lower-income households.

From Aug 17 to Dec 31, eligible households receiving ComCare Interim Assistance will get at least S$250 a month for up to three months. Families with greater needs may receive more.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development will also apply the eligibility rules more flexibly so that more households can qualify. The income limit currently requires households to earn no more than S$800 per person per month.

The ComCare Short-to-Medium-Term Assistance scheme will also see higher payouts. Monthly support will rise by at least 5 per cent or S$50, whichever is higher, for up to three months.

The scheme supports lower-income households whose members are unemployed, temporarily unable to work or earning low wages.

In 2024, nearly 21,000 households received help under the scheme. The median monthly payout was S$380 for each beneficiary in an assisted household.

Support aims to cushion households while strengthening local businesses

The latest package continues the Government’s effort to soften the impact of higher living costs while keeping spending within local communities.

CDC vouchers have become more than household support. They encourage residents to spend at neighbourhood shops, hawker centres and supermarkets, helping small businesses during periods of higher costs.

The Middle East conflict lies far beyond Singapore’s shores, yet its impact is felt in everyday expenses through higher energy prices and imported goods.

Measures such as CDC vouchers, U-Save rebates and ComCare support may not completely remove those pressures, but they can give households more room to manage them while helping neighbourhood businesses stay active.

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