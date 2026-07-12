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Shoppers browse fresh produce at a market in Singapore (Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

MOF: 1.5 million Singaporeans to receive up to S$850 GSTV cash payouts in August; SG senior citizens to receive up to S$450 Medisave top-ups

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Around 1.5 million Singaporeans will receive Goods and Services Tax (GST) Voucher cash payouts of up to S$850 from Aug 7, while about 710,000 seniors will also get MediSave top-ups of up to S$450.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the payouts on July 9, saying the exercise will distribute about S$1.4 billion to eligible Singaporeans, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Cash payouts will depend on income and home value

Adults aged 21 and above in 2026 can qualify if their assessable income for 2025 is S$39,000 or below.

Those living in homes with an annual value of up to S$21,000 will receive S$850. Those whose homes have annual values between S$21,000 and S$31,000 will receive S$450.

The payments are part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme, which was introduced in Budget 2012 to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans offset GST expenses.

Senior citizens will receive automatic MediSave top-ups

Around 710,000 eligible Singaporean seniors will receive MediSave top-ups ranging from S$150 to S$450. The money will be credited directly into their CPF MediSave accounts without any action needed from recipients.

Government support for Singaporeans infographic

Singaporeans who have already signed up for GSTV-Cash or GSTV-MediSave will receive their benefits automatically from Aug 7. They will also receive an SMS or letter after the payment has been credited.

GST schemes continue to support households with daily costs

The annual GST Voucher exercise is one of the government’s support measures for lower- and middle-income households. By combining direct cash payments with healthcare savings, the scheme aims to ease part of the cost of daily living and future medical expenses.

Those who are unsure if they qualify can check their eligibility through the government’s GovBenefits portal.

Government support can help cushion rising costs, but it works best when paired with careful budgeting and long-term financial planning. Every bit of support goes further when households know where it fits into their overall finances.

Read related: MOF: More than one million HDB households in SG to receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges rebates for July 2026

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