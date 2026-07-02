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Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Singapore News
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MOF: More than one million HDB households in SG to receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges rebates for July 2026

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Over one million Singaporean households living in the Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will receive another round of government support in July, with rebates helping to trim utility bills and estate maintenance costs.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on June 30 that eligible households will receive up to S$190 in GST Voucher (GSTV) U-Save rebates and up to one month of Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates, depending on their HDB flat type.

U-Save and S&CC rebates July 2026

The rebates will be credited automatically. Residents don’t need to apply or submit any documents, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (June 30).

July marks the second payout this financial year

The July payment is the second quarterly payout under the GST Voucher scheme for the 2026 financial year. The first was made in April, while the next round is scheduled for October.

Across the financial year, eligible households can receive up to S$570 in U-Save rebates and as much as 3.5 months of S&CC rebates.

S&CC rebates for 2026

The support is to help lower- and middle-income HDB households manage everyday living costs, including electricity, water, and estate maintenance fees.

Money goes straight into household accounts

MOF said households don’t need to take any action to receive the rebates. The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into utility accounts with SP Services, while S&CC rebates will go straight into residents’ town council accounts.

Eligible households should see the savings displayed automatically without needing to make a claim.

Regular support eases recurring household bills

The GST Voucher scheme has become a regular feature of Singapore’s support measures, with quarterly payouts helping households cope with recurring expenses instead of one-off costs.

While the amount varies by HDB flat type, the rebates help reduce the bills families pay each month, making the assistance predictable and easy to access.

This July payout is part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme administered by MOF.

Government support works best when it is simple, timely and easy to receive. Automatic rebates spare families extra paperwork while helping ease everyday household expenses, even if the amount is considered modest by some.

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