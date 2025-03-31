SGX boosts ETF portfolio with dividend-focused fund, pushing AUM to $13.7B

SINGAPORE: Lion-China Merchants CSI Dividend Index ETF is now listed by SGX Securities via the SSE-SGX ETF Link. According to the latest Singapore Business Review report, the SGX Group and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) have partnered to create the SSE-SGX ETF Link. Through the ETF, investors can access a diverse portfolio of stocks that pay dividends. The management company is Lion Global Investors (LGI).

Furthermore, the China Merchants CSI Dividend Index ETF traded on the SSE is similar to the performance of the ETF. The 100 stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen that have consistently paid dividends over the last three years make up the CSI Dividend Index.

Following this ETF launch, there are now 48 ETFs listed on SGX, with a total asset under management (AUM) of $13.7 billion as of March 24.

According to Sun Mingxia, deputy general manager of China Merchants Fund Management, “the Lion-China Merchants CSI Dividend Index ETF will allow both domestic and foreign investors to participate in the growth and dividend yields of high-quality A-share listed companies.”