Mystery man leaves trash near the garbage bin, causing infestation of rats and leaving garbage everywhere

SINGAPORE: A mystery man kept on taking his trash every night, leaving large garbage bags near the garbage bins. Although it is right to take care of one’s garbage, this incident has been causing a lot of disturbance to other residents, especially because rats forage through the garbage bags and leave scraps behind.

A 30-year-old resident admitted that rats have been appearing frequently in a block located in Bukit Panjang. She noted that the number of rats had increased in the past few months, and she suspected that it is all because of the people littering, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

“Every morning around 6 a.m., I would see torn garbage bags next to the garbage bins downstairs. Rats would crawl around the garbage bags, gnaw on them, or crawl inside to look for food, which was disgusting,” the resident claimed.

When reporters visited the area, interviewed residents revealed that they are experiencing the same rat infestations, and some residents even made an effort to pay special attention and know the people who are possibly littering in the block.

It was also observed that there were no large blue rubbish bins near the HDB block, and the kitchens of the HDB units all have garbage chutes. Given this, many residents believe that the kitchen garbage chute opening is too small, which is why people are leaving their garbage bags outside.

With this concern, the town council stated that it has improved and intensified cleaning efforts to identify the cause of the rats. Furthermore, the town council will also be posting notices at several locations, reminding them to dispose of their garbage properly.

Other related news

In similar news related to garbage disposal, there was a recent report where a man who dumped dismantled office furniture and partitions on Joo Yee Road last year has been fined S$8,000.

The authorities are encouraging the public to report any suspicious and illegal dumping incidents. They are making sure to have strict enforcement against people who are illegally dumping garbage.

Read more about the news story here.