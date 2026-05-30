// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, May 30, 2026
30.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Dismantled office furniture and partitions were dumped at a roadside (Photo: National Environment Agency )
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Driver says he dumped office furniture by the roadside because it was ‘more convenient’, gets S$8,000 fine

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A man who dumped dismantled office furniture and partitions on Joo Yee Road last year has been fined S$8,000.

Last May 28, the National Environment Agency (NEA) confirmed that they received public feedback on July 24 last year about the illegal dumping of office items in the said area. Further investigations revealed that the waste came from renovation work at an office located on Genting Lane, as reported by 8world News. 

Moreover, the driver involved in this incident admitted to dumping the waste on the roadside last year, with convenience as his reasoning. This case was concluded last May 26, where the driver was found guilty and fined $8,000. 

Authorities are also encouraging the public to report any suspicious and illegal dumping incidents. They are making sure to have strict enforcement against people who are illegally dumping garbage around the city. 

When reporting, please provide the date, time, and location of the incident, the registration number of the vehicle used to carry out the illegal disposal, as well as any supporting photos and video clips,” NEA declared.

Dumping trash is a crime 

The National Environment Agency claimed that illegal dumping is a serious crime because it not only pollutes the environment but also endangers the health and safety of the public. When caught, first-time offenders can face a maximum fine of $50,000, and/or 12 months in jail. Furthermore, repeat offenders can face a maximum fine of $100,000 and can have jail time for at least one month up to 12 months. 

Other related news 

In similar news related to health concerns of the public, there was a recent report where a food delivery driver spilt food, resulting in revealing how the delivery bag used to store the food was filthy. 

A netizen voiced out that they saw a food delivery rider’s bicycle overturned, and the delivery bag was extremely dirty. 

Read more about the news story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

4 months’ jail for woman who hit motorcyclist, left scene and went shopping in Johor Bahru

A female BMW driver ran a red light on Sims Avenue and then hit a motorcycle driver. Instead of turning herself in immediately, she decided to go about with her day first, including shopping at JB
Malaysia

Making Kuala Lumpur great again is the aim of the new Minister

Hannah Yeoh from the DAP was minister of sports until the recent cabinet reshuffle that saw her getting appointed as Federal Territories Minister in the PM office and she is driving the city to be ...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks