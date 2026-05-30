Driver says he dumped office furniture by the roadside because it was ‘more convenient’, gets S$8,000 fine

SINGAPORE: A man who dumped dismantled office furniture and partitions on Joo Yee Road last year has been fined S$8,000.

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Last May 28, the National Environment Agency (NEA) confirmed that they received public feedback on July 24 last year about the illegal dumping of office items in the said area. Further investigations revealed that the waste came from renovation work at an office located on Genting Lane, as reported by 8world News.

Moreover, the driver involved in this incident admitted to dumping the waste on the roadside last year, with convenience as his reasoning. This case was concluded last May 26, where the driver was found guilty and fined $8,000.

Authorities are also encouraging the public to report any suspicious and illegal dumping incidents. They are making sure to have strict enforcement against people who are illegally dumping garbage around the city.

“When reporting, please provide the date, time, and location of the incident, the registration number of the vehicle used to carry out the illegal disposal, as well as any supporting photos and video clips,” NEA declared.

Dumping trash is a crime

The National Environment Agency claimed that illegal dumping is a serious crime because it not only pollutes the environment but also endangers the health and safety of the public. When caught, first-time offenders can face a maximum fine of $50,000, and/or 12 months in jail. Furthermore, repeat offenders can face a maximum fine of $100,000 and can have jail time for at least one month up to 12 months.

Other related news

In similar news related to health concerns of the public, there was a recent report where a food delivery driver spilt food, resulting in revealing how the delivery bag used to store the food was filthy.

A netizen voiced out that they saw a food delivery rider’s bicycle overturned, and the delivery bag was extremely dirty.

Read more about the news story here.