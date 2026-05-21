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A delivery worker's bicycle with a dirty delivery bag (Photo: Zaobao)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

‘I’ll think twice before ordering takeout’: Netizen shocked by dirty food delivery bag after spill

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: An accident turned into a disgusting discovery when a food delivery driver spilt food, resulting in revealing how the delivery bag used to store the food was filthy. 

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a netizen voiced out on social media that they saw a food delivery rider’s bicycle overturned, and it spoiled the noodles and soup he was about to deliver on the ground. What even caught their attention was the delivery bag being extremely dirty, and it also contained miscellaneous items, such as the rider’s own beer.

With this, the netizen shared: “I will think twice before ordering takeout in the future.” 

In an interview, a 46-year-old who is working in the food delivery industry stated that the drivers can wipe the bags with wet wipes every day, depending on the delivery worker’s hygiene habits. 

It is shared that when food is accidentally spilt inside the bag and is not cleaned as soon as possible, it will leave an odour, and the smell may even seep into other foods. 

Another 60-year-old working in the same industry shared that the food delivery platform may allow the riders to replace their delivery bags every month when they reach their performance target. However, since some of the riders are working part-time, they can’t really meet their sales target and can’t get new bags. 

This incident truly reveals hygiene and safety concerns in the growing food delivery service industry. 

In another food-related case that sparked concern online, a shopper warned fellow consumers after discovering noticeable white spots covering the surface of several chocolates she had purchased. Although the packaging stated that the chocolates would only expire in 2027, she admitted she was hesitant to eat them because of how unusual they looked.

Read more about the new story here

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