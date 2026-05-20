// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
28.9 C
Singapore
type here...
White spots were seen on chocolates, expiry year is 2027 (Photo: Screengrab/FB/COMPLAINT SINGAPORE)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

White spots on chocolates? Shopper wants others to be careful even if expiry year is 2027, netizens share their thoughts

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A concerned shopper recently warned others online after finding white spots on the chocolates that she had bought from a Sembawang value store.

In a Facebook post, the netizen shared that the product showed an expiry year of 2027, but with white dots very noticeable on the chocolates’ surface, she had doubts about whether it was safe to consume or not. The netizen further urged others to be careful when buying chocolates from the same store. 

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. One netizen claimed that the white spots are just sugar and fat that had dried up. 

“It’s still good to consume, I believe.. but if you think it’s really off, you can return it to the shop and can ask for a refund,” the netizen said. 

Another netizen declared: “At least your box of chocolate is manufactured in Italy.. Supermarkets are mostly manufactured in China… White spots are common due to storage and might occur during the delivery, shipping process.” 

One more netizen shared an unforgettable experience when he bought a chocolate from a budget store, and there were white worms wriggling when he opened it. 

Because of all these incidents, a netizen remarked, “I don’t buy foodstuff from ValueShops.” 

“She’s just sharing her concerns to the rest of the community,” another comment concluded. 

Other related news 

In similar news related to shopper concerns, there was a recent report where a customer using Grab’s grocery delivery service got an unpleasant surprise after allegedly discovering maggots crawling inside a tray of eggs, which also contaminated the rest of the customer’s orders.

Read more about the news story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Malaysia

Malaysian Parliament: New opposition chief post to be held by Islamic Party leader

Malaysia's Islamic party is taking control of the opposition role in Malaysia's parliament just as the country's Prime Minister announced that he could push for snap polls amid turmoil in his rulin...
Singapore Politics

Singaporeans predict Jalan Kayu SMC will cease to exist by the time the next GE rolls around

Netizens are also not too sure about the fate of Tampines, which was hotly contested in the 2025 GE.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks