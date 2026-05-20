White spots on chocolates? Shopper wants others to be careful even if expiry year is 2027, netizens share their thoughts

SINGAPORE: A concerned shopper recently warned others online after finding white spots on the chocolates that she had bought from a Sembawang value store.

In a Facebook post, the netizen shared that the product showed an expiry year of 2027, but with white dots very noticeable on the chocolates’ surface, she had doubts about whether it was safe to consume or not. The netizen further urged others to be careful when buying chocolates from the same store.

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. One netizen claimed that the white spots are just sugar and fat that had dried up.

“It’s still good to consume, I believe.. but if you think it’s really off, you can return it to the shop and can ask for a refund,” the netizen said.

Another netizen declared: “At least your box of chocolate is manufactured in Italy.. Supermarkets are mostly manufactured in China… White spots are common due to storage and might occur during the delivery, shipping process.”

One more netizen shared an unforgettable experience when he bought a chocolate from a budget store, and there were white worms wriggling when he opened it.

Because of all these incidents, a netizen remarked, “I don’t buy foodstuff from ValueShops.”

“She’s just sharing her concerns to the rest of the community,” another comment concluded.

Other related news

In similar news related to shopper concerns, there was a recent report where a customer using Grab’s grocery delivery service got an unpleasant surprise after allegedly discovering maggots crawling inside a tray of eggs, which also contaminated the rest of the customer’s orders.

Read more about the news story here.