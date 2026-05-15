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Maggots found inside an egg tray (Photo: Facebook.com/COMPLAINT SINGAPORE)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Grab shopper shocked after finding maggots in egg tray delivered with grocery order

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A customer using Grab’s grocery delivery service got an unpleasant surprise after allegedly discovering maggots crawling inside a tray of eggs, with concerns that the contamination may have spread to the rest of the order as well.

The customer later shared the incident on Facebook, writing: “This tray of eggs was packed together with other items but Grab merely [refunded] me the price of eggs.”

According to the post, Grab only refunded the cost of the eggs and not the rest of the groceries, even though the other items had reportedly been packed together in the same order.

As of writing, Grab has not publicly commented on the incident. Customers are encouraged to inspect grocery deliveries upon arrival and contact support immediately if there are concerns involving damaged or contaminated items.

Some netizens who reacted to the post suggested ordering directly from supermarkets instead of using third-party delivery platforms, while others recommended switching to alternatives such as RedMart.

According to information on Grab’s website, refund requests may be issued in cases involving incorrect or problematic grocery orders. The company also states that GrabPay transactions may be refunded within 90 days from the payment date.

Other related news

In another recent Grab-related complaint, a woman said a delivery rider allegedly demanded a S$10 tip for delivering a takeaway order worth more than S$130, claiming the order was “too big.”

The customer also claimed the rider threatened to cancel the order if she refused to pay the extra amount. Grab later clarified that tipping is optional and that drivers are not allowed to solicit tips from customers.

Read more about the news story here.

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