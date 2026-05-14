Another deadly accident in Malaysia draws attention to reckless driving concerns

MALAYSIA: A series of horrible accidents in Malaysia has shocked citizens, particularly when these accidents involved drunk driving or driving under the influence of drugs, resulting in deaths on highways.

But one particular accident, which did not involve a drunk driver, gained much attention with online users criticising the release of the driver on bail.

An elderly man involved in a crash with a motorcycle that resulted in the rider’s death on the 5th of May was released on health grounds.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat said the man in his 70s was detained to assist in investigations before his release.

“Checks found that the elderly man has a valid driving licence. Initial urine and alcohol screening tests conducted on him were also negative.

“He was detained and released on police bail on health grounds due to his age and medical condition,” he told the English-language paper NST.

Though the police say the accident was caused by the elderly man’s negligence, reports also say he lost control of the vehicle.

“At the time of the incident, the driver was on his way home, while the victim, who was a food delivery rider, was working,” he said.

Footage shows a car that suddenly appears on the scene heading in the wrong direction, where a motorcycle is seen coming towards it.

The car is then seen hitting the motorcycle, killing the rider.

A similar incident occurred, and it too gained much traction online.

Saktygaanapathy Ravichandran was reportedly driving at a high speed and is believed to have overtaken several vehicles before veering into the opposite lane and hitting father-of-three Amirul Hafiz Omar on Sunday (Mar 29).

The driver was charged with murder on Wednesday (April 1). It is said that he was under the influence of drugs.

The fatal crash drew national attention, with Malaysia’s transport ministry drafting amendments to the Road Transport Act to require those convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs to pay compensation to victims’ families.

While the accident involving a Proton X70 took place nine days ago and was still being debated online, another video went viral on social media, showing an accident involving several vehicles on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) heading towards the Duta Toll Plaza.

Once again, it is a Proton that was involved – a Proton Inspira that ended up sideways in the right lane.

Sources said the incident occurred around 11 p.m. when the car, driven by a 26‑year‑old local man, reportedly skidded before stopping in the right lane of the highway.

It was then hit by two other vehicles, namely a Proton Wira and a Toyota Hilux, coming from the same direction.

Police are still investigating whether alcohol influence was the cause of the Proton Inspira driver failing to control his vehicle before it skidded.

It is reported that the driver of the Proton Inspira fled the scene.