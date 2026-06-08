BTS concert ticket scams: S$11K lost so far from 14 victims in just less than one week; mostly via X

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans hoping to secure seats for BTS’s upcoming concerts have already lost at least S$11,000 to scammers, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), cited by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) in a June 6 report.

The police said at least 14 reports linked to fake BTS World Tour “Arirang” ticket sales were lodged between June 1 and June 6. The warning comes as demand for tickets remains sky-high following the start of presales this week. Many of the scams began on the social media platform X (Twitter), although fake listings were also spotted on Instagram and Carousell. Victims were typically drawn in by posts offering concert tickets.

Once contact was made, they were asked to transfer money through PayNow or a PayNow QR code. After receiving payment, scammers demanded more money in the usual case, claiming there were extra processing or administrative charges. The scam only became apparent when the promised tickets never arrived.

Concert ticket demand creates supply opening for scammers

The timing is hardly surprising. BTS, at present, is one of the biggest names in global entertainment, and demand for their concert tickets has been intense. During the first presale session, queue numbers reportedly stretched into the tens of thousands.

A demand of that nature creates the perfect supply conditions for scammers. Fans worried about missing out can be tempted by offers that appear genuine, especially when official tickets seem impossible to secure.

The losses reported so far average nearly S$800 per case, showing how fast small transactions can add up when excitement overrides caution.

Police remind fans that tickets cannot be transferred or legally resold

SPF stressed that concertgoers should only purchase tickets through authorised sellers such as Ticketmaster. The police pointed out that tickets sold through the platform are non-transferable and cannot legally be resold. Anyone attempting to enter the venue with a resale ticket risks being turned away without a refund.

Authorities also warned fans to be sceptical of claims that tickets can be transferred into a Ticketmaster account after purchase. They added that Ticketmaster doesn’t send tickets by email.

The warning addresses one of the most common tactics used by fraudsters, who craft convincing stories to persuade buyers that a ticket transfer is possible.

Social media platforms are working with authorities to prevent scam activities

SPF said it is working with X (Twitter) to remove fraudulent accounts advertising BTS tickets. It has also contacted Carousell to take down suspicious listings.

The police noted that some major platforms already restrict ticket sales. Under Meta’s commerce policies, Facebook Marketplace doesn’t permit listings for event tickets, while TikTok Shop does not support such transactions.

As scams continue to adapt to popular events, authorities are encouraging the public to use the ScamShield app, enable two-factor authentication and set banking transaction limits.

Concert tickets may be hard to get, but losing money to a scam is far worse. A simple rule remains the safest one: If a ticket offer appears outside official channels, walk away and wait for a legitimate opportunity instead.

Read related: BTS Singapore ticket frenzy sees resale prices soar to nearly S$9,000