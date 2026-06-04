BTS Singapore ticket frenzy sees resale prices soar to nearly S$9,000

SINGAPORE: The world-renowned K-pop group, BTS, is having a four-day concert at the Singapore National Stadium this coming December 2026, and official ticket sales have finally begun.

However, some tickets are already being resold by scalpers on various platforms for up to 23 times their original price, with one offering a VIP ticket close to the stage for nearly $9,000. More so, resale ads have already appeared on secondhand auction platforms, with one seller offering four VIP tickets for an estimated amount of $6,700, as reported by 8world News.

Official ticket prices range from S$148 to S$388, and many fans are truly preparing for this so-called ‘ticket wars.’

According to Singapore Legal Advice, any ticket scalpers who are committing fraud are considered to be cheating. Those convicted of cheating can be imprisoned for up to three years and/or fined.

If a customer purchased resold tickets and never received them, or received tickets that did not match the description provided by the reseller, one can file a police report if it is a suspected scam.

Furthermore, one can file a complaint with the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE). This is a non-government organisation responsible for investigating sellers who are committing unfair trade practices.

Protect yourself from scams

If purchasing resold tickets, it is important to remember to check the terms and conditions of the tickets. If the terms state that the tickets can’t be resold, it may be voided. Additionally, compare the resale price with the original price to know if you are purchasing the tickets at a fair price, and approach the official event organisers to verify the legitimacy of the tickets.

Most importantly, avoid making a payment in advance, and if it is possible, meet the seller in person to collect the tickets.

Stay cautious when buying resold tickets. It is better to know the rules, double-check the seller, and use safe payment methods to avoid being tricked.