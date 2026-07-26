‘I honestly feel it’s unfair’: Singapore employee says she was put on a PIP after more than 3 years at her job

SINGAPORE: Being placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) can be one of the most stressful moments in a person’s career, especially if they don’t have enough emergency savings to cushion the blow.

On Wednesday (July 15), an employee took to Reddit to share that she was unexpectedly placed on a PIP after 3.2 years at her job, saying she honestly feels the decision is “unfair.”

From the impression she’s getting, she believes her employer simply wants her out.

Unsure of her next move, she asked other Reddit users: “Should I make my boss think I’m planning to stay and work through the PIP? Or should I make them think I’m planning to leave, so they won’t make my life difficult and keep me around a few months longer while I look for another job in this tough market?”

“Start preparing for the worst”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor who claimed to be a manager said:

“I find it very tiring to place a person in PIP. Most times, people get into PIP because they are dragging down the whole team, yet they don’t understand this logic. People who underdeliver have long become a cost rather than a revenue generator. My advice to you is to ask yourself if you see a future in your current role for the next 2 years and decide what sort of changes you can now make.”

Another suggested that the post author start preparing for the worst. They said, “PIP means they want to get rid of you; they’re just going through the process. Barring something extraordinary happening, you’re done. So all this thinking in your head is pretty much irrelevant. Might as well start working on your CV.”

A third agreed, writing, “They will cut you out after PIP. No such thing as ‘keep me around a few months longer.’ Find a job NOW.”

What to do if you’re placed on a PIP

Some employees usually give up the moment they’re notified that they’re being placed on a PIP, and for good reason.

Few people survive the process, and many see it as a sign that management has already made up its mind.

As such, they use this period to update their CV and start looking for another job so that, if things don’t work out, they’ll have something to fall back on.

Still, as Charles Dickens famously said, you should “never say never.”

While PIPs can often signal the beginning of the end, there are employees who have managed to turn things around.

According to job platform Indeed, here are some steps you can take:

Think positive

Don’t immediately assume you’re being shown the door the moment you receive a PIP. Approaching it with a positive mindset can help you stay focused and improve your chances of meeting your goals.

This can also show your employer that you’re taking the process seriously and approaching it with determination.

Seek help

Approach your higher-ups, whether it’s your manager, senior, or mentor, and listen carefully to their suggestions. Keep an open mind, take constructive criticism, and use it as an opportunity to work on your shortcomings.

Ask for more time

If the timeframe given to you to complete the PIP is 30 days, ask if they can extend it to 40 or even 50 days. This can greatly help you in fulfilling your PIP, as you’ll have more time to make improvements.

Work extra hard

Put in extra time, polish your work, produce more deliverables, double-check them before submission, and show your manager that you’re gradually changing your ways. Of course, this should also be done while keeping your limits in mind. Be careful not to overexert yourself.

Check in from time to time

As you gradually complete your tasks, check in from time to time with your manager or mentor about the progress you’ve been making. This will help correct any possible errors and, at the same time, show them that you’re doing your utmost to meet your objectives.

Moreover, you can also set up weekly or bi-weekly meetings with them to ask whether you’re meeting expectations or if you need to change your approach to achieving your PIP objectives.

Ask for your colleagues’ input

Aside from your higher-ups, you can also ask other colleagues on your team for help. You can get their insights into how they approach their responsibilities and whether they have any tips on how you can show your manager and higher-ups that you’re improving in your role.

Make your own objectives

There’s a quote that says you should aim for the moon because, even if you fail, you’ll land among the stars.

The same idea applies here. Set your own goals that go beyond the objectives set by management. For instance, if your boss tells you that you need to make 20 sales to meet the requirements of your PIP, consider setting a personal goal of making 25 to 30 sales.

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