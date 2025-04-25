James Gomez: The academic, activist, and opposition voice contesting Sembawang GRC in GE2025

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: As Singapore gears up for the General Election 2025, the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is fielding seasoned academic and civil society veteran Dr James Gomez in the Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC). With more than two decades of experience in human rights research, regional advocacy, and democratic reform, Dr Gomez’s campaign is rooted in one unwavering message: Singapore needs a more credible opposition.

Early life and education

Born on Jan 10, 1965, in Singapore, James Gomez’s educational journey began at Serangoon Secondary School and Nanyang Junior College. He later pursued a Bachelor of Science in Political Science at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and furthered his academic pursuit with a Master of Arts in Politics and Human Rights from the University of Essex, UK. He holds a PhD in Political Science from Monash University, Australia, making him one of the more academically credentialed candidates in this election.

Academic and professional career

Dr Gomez currently serves as the Regional Director of Asia Centre, a civil society think tank with special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Based in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, Asia Centre operates at the intersection of policy research, governance, and civic engagement across Southeast Asia.

Gomez’s work focuses specifically on how emerging technologies—from social media to surveillance—are reshaping political participation, civil liberties, and governance. He has led multiple research initiatives evaluating the effectiveness of national and regional human rights mechanisms, such as:

- Advertisement -

National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs): Assessing their independence and ability to hold governments accountable.

Universal Periodic Review (UPR): Tracking whether ASEAN states implement recommendations from the UN Human Rights Council.

ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR): Critiquing its lack of enforcement and calling for meaningful reform.

As part of this work, Gomez collaborates with academic institutions, intergovernmental bodies, and civil society groups, helping shape policy discourse on democracy and human rights in the digital age.

- Advertisement -

Civil society leadership

In 2010, Gomez co-founded Singaporeans for Democracy (SfD)—a non-partisan civil society organization aimed at pushing for political reform and greater democratic space within Singapore.

SfD organized high-impact events like the Freedom Film Festival and advocated for reforms, including:

Election transparency

Freedom of expression and assembly - Advertisement -

Abolishing the race column in NRICs

Despite its contributions, SfD was classified as a political association under Singapore’s regulatory framework and eventually dissolved in 2012, citing restrictions that stifled its advocacy efforts. This dissolution was itself a form of protest meant to draw attention to the legal constraints placed on political discourse in Singapore.

Political journey: From Aljunied to Sembawang

Dr Gomez’s political career began with the Workers’ Party (WP) in the 2001 General Election, where he attempted to contest Aljunied GRC but was disqualified due to paperwork issues. He contested Aljunied again under WP in 2006 but was unsuccessful.

In 2010, Gomez joined the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP). He contested Sembawang GRC in 2011 and Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in 2020. Although not elected, Gomez remained a consistent voice for democratic accountability and civil liberties.

Now, in GE2025, Gomez returns to Sembawang GRC with the SDP, backed by a team that includes Bryan Lim, Surayah Akbar, Damanhuri Abas, and Alfred Tan. The GRC will see a three-cornered fight between the PAP, SDP, and NSP.

Message to voters: Time for a credible opposition

Dr Gomez’s message to the people of Sembawang — and Singapore at large — is clear: “We need a more credible opposition in Parliament, not just for the sake of checks and balances but to ensure real policies serve people, not just party interests.”

He speaks passionately about the rising cost of living, shrinking space for public discourse, and the urgent need for political reform. His candidacy offers Singaporeans the rare combination of academic rigor, regional policy expertise, and grassroots activism.

Why Gomez matters

In a political landscape often criticized for a lack of diversity in thought, James Gomez brings a deep understanding of governance, a critical eye for civil liberties, and a proven track record of standing up for democratic values.

For voters in Sembawang looking beyond token opposition and seeking a candidate who understands both policy and people, Dr James Gomez may very well be that credible alternative Singapore’s Parliament needs.

Follow The Independent for more in-depth election coverage, candidate profiles, and ground reports as GE2025 unfolds.