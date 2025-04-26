‘You deserve better’: Chee Soon Juan responds to Ong Ye Kung’s rally speech

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan has offered a measured yet impassioned response to remarks made by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung during a walkabout in Sembawang West.

Mr Ong had suggested that he would be unable to help residents in the ward should they elect Dr Chee, claiming that Dr Chee had shown a lack of willingness to cooperate—a statement some observers saw as a veiled warning to voters.

Dr Chee, speaking to residents and reporters, turned the conversation to policies, people, and the future of Singapore, instead.

“If people look to me as a modelist, then let it be said—I model what it means to speak up, even when it’s hard. That’s how we help people,” Dr Chee said.

He did not shy away from highlighting policies that, in his view, have hurt ordinary Singaporeans—especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the cost of living is going up, when people are struggling—how do you raise Medisave premiums? How do you increase GST?” Dr Chee asked.

He added, “We’re talking about people’s pain here. And I just wonder—was there ever a moment when Minister Ong sat with his Cabinet and said, ‘Hey, maybe we should delay this GST hike?’ Because if he didn’t, then what does it say about his care for the people?”

His words touched on the fear some have expressed that Singapore may be drifting toward a future shaped more for the ultra-rich than for the everyday citizen.

When pressed by reporters about his decision to move on from Bukit Batok—a constituency he contested in the past—Dr Chee responded:

“Bukit Batok was dissolved and re-drawn. We’ve seen this before. Gerrymandering makes it hard for us to build long-term relationships with residents. But that’s not a decision I made—it’s a reality imposed on the opposition by the system we’re in.”

He stressed that his commitment to serve hasn’t wavered—only shifted. And this time, it’s Sembawang West that has called him.

Addressing another of Mr Ong’s recent policy highlights—bringing in horses for community activities—Dr Chee didn’t dismiss the idea but questioned the priorities.

“I’m on record saying it’s a nice initiative. But have you walked the blocks in Sembawang West with me?” he asked.

“Block after block—no space, no shade, no community areas. Horses are great, but how about more room for residents to live and breathe first?”

In his closing remarks, Dr Chee lamented the personal attacks that sometimes dominate political discourse.

“When the PAP finds it hard to defend its policies, they start attacking the person. But voters aren’t buying that anymore,” he said.

Instead, he called for a real contest of ideas—on healthcare, housing, immigration, and most urgently, the rising cost of living.

“Let’s not make this about personality. Let’s talk about why groceries are more expensive, why housing is a burden, and why people feel left behind.”

As the press conference wrapped up, Dr Chee reiterated that Sembawang West residents are not just pawns in a political chessboard—they are Singaporeans with dreams, needs, and the right to representation.

“I’m not asking for power. I’m asking for a chance to serve. If that’s seen as being uncooperative, then maybe we need to redefine what cooperation means in politics,” he concluded.