Alexis Dang says WP volunteers have visited 10,000 households in Punggol

SINGAPORE: In a short video clip on social media on Wednesday (June 9), the Workers’ Party’s Alexis Dang said that the WP team at Punggol visited its 10,000th household last month.

Ms Dang, who contested at Punggol in last year’s General Election together with Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh, Jackson Au, and Alia Mattar, characterised the first scene in the video, which showed the team taking a group photo, as “especially memorable.”

“It was the eve of Hari Raya Haji, and despite it being a public holiday eve, close to 40 volunteers turned up for our regular house visit outreach,” she wrote in the caption to her post.

She also called the house visits her “best therapy,” and went on to express deep appreciation for the Punggol volunteers’ dedication, hard work, and commitment, adding, “This milestone would not have been possible without them.”

Ms Dang also wrote that she couldn’t really think of a more meaningful way to spend the evening before a public holiday.

“Beyond contributing to a more diverse political landscape and engaging residents on issues that matter to them, it is also the friendships, shared purpose, and camaraderie built along the way that have made this journey so rewarding and memorable.”

And though the team has hit the milestone figure, she acknowledged that they still have a way to go, promising to press on, work hard, and walk the talk.

“Most importantly, we look forward to meeting many more Punggol residents and hearing their perspectives, experiences, aspirations, and stories,” she wrote, adding that anyone interested in volunteering may do so here.

Who is Alexis Dang?

Ms Dang made a splash last year after the WP introduced her as part of the all-newbie Punggol team at a media conference on April 18.

She has a background in finance but currently works in the tech sector, where she leads a team of Business Development professionals. She has been with the WP for the past six years; has been part of house visits, planning and hosting party events; and has supported the party with translation work for newsletters and parliamentary speeches for the WP MPs.

After she spoke in Mandarin during her candidate introduction, netizens were impressed by her command of the language, with some even saying it would be interesting to hear a debate in Mandarin in Parliament.

While the People’s Action Party bested the WP slate in Punggol in GE2025, the opposition team received a sizable 44.83% of the vote, and many in Singapore praised Mr Singh, Ms Dang, Mr Au, and Ms Mattar for a well-run campaign. /TISG

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