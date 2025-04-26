NTUC Union and Link members to enjoy 50 cents hot kopi or teh in May, plus ongoing 50% off essentials

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: NTUC Union and Link members will be able to get a hot cup of kopi (coffee) or teh (tea) for just 50 cents throughout May at 70 Kopitiam outlets across Singapore. FairPrice Group announced the promotion on Thursday (Apr 24), in partnership with Kopitiam, as part of its May Day and SG60 campaign this year.

To get the 50-cent kopi or teh, members must show their physical silver NTUC Union card or use an e-voucher. Payment has to be made through the FairPrice app at checkout.

Members can also get a 50% discount on a new essential item each Thursday for four weeks, in-store and online. However, members can only purchase two units per item per member per day, while stocks last.

The first-week deal, which runs from Apr 24 to 27, is for Milo Ready To Drink Tetra Packet Drink 4 × (5s + 1s) 200 ml, now just S$7.80, down from the usual S$15.60.

The next three weekly offers will be announced on May 1, May 8, and May 15.

To get the discount, members just need to show their physical Link Rewards or NTUC Union card at checkout or pay using the FairPrice app.

FairPrice Group said it has committed over S$5 million worth of savings and discounts this year, the largest amount it has committed for its annual May Day campaign.

FairPrice also stated that the May Day discounts can be combined with “FPG’s regular weekly discounts for Seniors, Merdeka or Pioneer Generation individuals, and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue or Orange cardholders.”

The group said this year’s SG60 initiatives also include discounts on its house brand items and return vouchers to supplement the government’s Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers .

Caryn Lim, NTUC Assistant Secretary-General and NTUC May Day Committee Chairperson, said, “We strongly encourage all members to take full advantage of these discounts throughout the May Day campaign period.”

Vipul Chawla, Group CEO of FairPrice Group, added, “Our discounts are a way of giving back, ensuring that all in Singapore can access daily essentials and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.” /TISG

