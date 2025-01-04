SINGAPORE: On Friday, Jan 3, FairPrice Group (FPG) announced that customers who spend S$60 worth of CDC supermarket vouchers in a single transaction at any FairPrice store will receive a S$6 return voucher.

This offer, part of Singapore’s diamond jubilee (SG60) celebrations, will be available until Jan 12, 2025.

According to FairPrice Group, the initiative aims to help Singaporeans manage daily expenses during a period of stubborn inflation and economic challenges.

The return vouchers can be used starting the day after issuance and will remain valid until Feb 28, 2025. Shoppers can use multiple vouchers in a single transaction, and there is no minimum spending required to redeem them.

The initiative complements the Government’s CDC Vouchers Scheme, which was also released on the same day and provides every Singaporean household with S$300 worth of vouchers, valid until Dec 31.

Throughout 2024, FPG introduced several measures to make groceries more affordable.

These included freezing prices on popular seafood items, exclusive promotions for Chinese New Year, and the Save Every Day campaign, which offered more than 400 savings coupons worth over S$2,000. Around S$4.5 million deals were also provided to NTUC Union and Link members for May Day.

In December 2024, FPG extended its discount schemes for seniors, Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) members, and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange cardholders.

FPG also launched a six per cent discount for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders at all FairPrice and Unity outlets for the first 60 days of 2025 as part of its SG60 celebrations.

Vipul Chawla, Group CEO of FairPrice Group, said the S$6 return voucher initiative is FPG’s way of making SG60, a significant milestone for the nation, even more special.

He added, “We want to do our part to ensure that Singaporeans have access to the daily staples they need to lead fulfilling lives. Our purpose is to make every day a little better for all in Singapore, and our focus this year will be to deliver on this promise with a series of initiatives that will help Singaporeans stretch their dollar while developing deeper community bonds.”

For more information about the Government’s initiatives to support Singaporeans through the assurance package, visit www.govbenefits.gov.sg. /TISG

