Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter or time before they are soiled

SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC) revealed that two hot tubs would be added to the Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark, some residents were quick to express scepticism. While the new amenities were welcomed by some, others raised concerns about hygiene, with several commenting that it’s “only a matter of time” before the hot tubs are soiled or misused—citing worries about people urinating in the water.

An online user took to a public forum on Monday (Apr 21) to share a photo of a flyer highlighting upcoming estate improvements around Yishin Ring Road. One upcoming project entailed installing two hot tubs at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark near Blk 307 Yishun Road.

However, in response to the news, many Singaporeans raised hygiene concerns, arguing that it is only a matter of time before someone does something unhygienic in the hot tubs or washes their clothes in it. “Sembawang hot springs have had many people doing unhygienic things. What makes them think it will be any different?” said one.

Others weren’t so excited about the news. “That is probably the most disgusting thing I can imagine,” said another. “Just thinking about how much (dirt) and urine is gonna be in these things after one week…”

Still, others found the photo a bit misleading, as some thought the hot tubs were going to be placed out in the open. However, one pointed out that jumping to conclusions based on a headline wasn’t very smart. “This is part of the Oasis Waterpark at Nee Soon East, which is a gated area featuring waterpark features for the community. It’s already an existing park, and this is just an addition of new features.”

Public hot tubs and hygiene

While hot tubs provide certain benefits, such as therapeutic relief and treatment for joint inflammation, as well as rejuvenating and relaxing properties, there are also several hygiene concerns that people should be aware of.

When we step into a hot tub, things on our skin are deposited in the water. The more people who get into the hot tub, the more dirt gets in. Because of this, hot tubs can be a breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Given this, personal hygiene and water treatment maintenance are key.

