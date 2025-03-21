In the Hood

‘There was no toilet paper—totally no improvement!’ JB mall visitor says toilets haven’t changed in eight years

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

March 21, 2025
https://unsplash.com/photos/yellow-and-black-tissue-roll-egqR_zUd4NI

SINGAPORE: After a recent visit to a Johor Bahru (JB) mall, an online user compared its toilet conditions to his experience back in 2017—and claimed nothing had improved.

“The last time I went to JB in 2017, I was amazed by how dirty the toilets were at JB City Square Mall and how there was no toilet paper,” he wrote. “If you [defecate], get ready to use water to wash.” He then added that the situation remains unchanged.

“Totally no improvement and no changes after eight years,” he claimed.

However, some commenters challenged his view. “Are you sure?” one asked. “Their shopping centre toilets are tip-top.” Another said, “I wouldn’t call it squeaky clean, but it’s in acceptable condition… considering it’s an old mall.”

Others defended JB mall toilets, noting their full-length partitions offer more privacy than those in Singapore. “90% of their toilets have floor-to-ceiling stalls,” one commenter wrote. “In Singapore? I have to keep looking up to check.”

See also  Woman exposes 'nasty toilets' meant for back-end staff in Changi Airport

Calling it a “convenient pitstop,” a fourth argued that City Square Mall gets a lot of foot traffic, which could cause the toilets not to be so clean. “[But] to be fair, Paradigm, Mid-Valley, and Aeon Tebrau have very clean, well-maintained toilets,” he added.

One user even joked, “You go to JB to eat and shop, not (defecate).”

Still, a handful questioned why the writer was bothered by using water to wash after using the toilet. A few even argued that toilet paper alone is less hygienic.
According to the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology Research, using toilet paper prevents direct contact with faeces, but so does washing with water. In fact, water cleans more effectively, removing residual traces of faeces and urine. Many prefer a combination of both—water for washing and toilet paper for drying

See also: Why do people hose down toilets? Singaporeans weigh in on a curious habit

Featured image by Unsplash / filmbetrachterin (for illustration purposes only)

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

In the Hood

Resident claims local handyman charged S$130 for minor job, while foreigner charged S$80

March 21, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

Ghost or glitch? Resident claims CCTV motion detector goes off—but captures nothing

March 21, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

‘Just circling back’, ‘Noted with thanks: Working Singaporeans share their go-to passive-aggressive email phrases

March 20, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Singapore News

Sincap Group to acquire Skylink APAC in S$42.3 million deal, marking major strategic shift

March 21, 2025 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

Virtual lovers outshine reality, say women hooked on digital romance

March 21, 2025 Gemma Iso
Technology

Microsoft to launch first Malaysian cloud region in 2025, driving US$10.9 billion in new revenues

March 21, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Property

Malaysia’s rental market hits five-year high, averaging RM2,052 in Q4 2024

March 21, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.