Johor ramps up cross-border tourism ties with Singapore ahead of VJY 2026

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: As Visit Johor Year 2026 (VJY 2026) approaches, Johor is intensifying efforts to deepen cross-border tourism collaboration with Singapore, signalling a broader push for regional integration and sustainable economic diplomacy.

In a strategic move, more than 100 key trade partners from Johor and Singapore gathered in the city-state this week for a business-to-business (B2B) networking session organised by the Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office Singapore (JETCO). The event served as both a platform for joint tourism ventures and an opportunity to highlight Johor’s latest infrastructure developments.

Speaking to Bernama at the event, JETCO executive chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said, “With the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, it is timely for the tourism industry to encourage trade associations and tourism companies to work together and complement each other because of the changing patterns of travel. Instead of looking at Malaysia as a competitor, we can complement each other.”

A foundation of shared goals and sustainable growth

Hasni emphasised that Johor’s tourism strategy will benefit from closer alignment with Singapore’s experience in sustainable development, particularly in light of the Singapore Green Plan 2030. He also noted that Johor is willing to learn from its neighbour’s approach to sustainable tourism, as the state itself is increasingly gearing towards green and responsible travel.

- Advertisement -

His remarks show growing recognition that Johor and Singapore can pool resources, infrastructure, and innovation to create a cross-border destination ecosystem that’s appealing to a broader audience.

Investment in smart and sustainable tourism

Underscoring the state’s commitment to future-ready tourism, Johor State Executive Councillor for Unity, Heritage and Culture, K. Raven Kumar, told Bernama that digital innovation is central to their strategy. “Johor is embracing smart tourism technologies, such as mobile apps, digital platforms, and interactive way-finding tools, to enrich visitors’ experiences and make travel more accessible, intuitive, and engaging,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

These digital tools will complement traditional tourism draws to have a seamless experience for travellers while showcasing Johor’s unique blend of ecotourism, heritage, wellness, and family-friendly attractions.

Kumar added that this momentum would be fuelled by “public-private partnerships strengthened further by the support of regional allies,” underscoring the collaborative model Johor hopes to champion as part of VJY 2026.

- Advertisement -

Infrastructure investment with long-term economic impact

The Johor government has made major allocations towards tourism infrastructure. Under its 2024 state budget, Johor has launched 15 infrastructure projects worth RM67.6 million (S$20.27 million). An additional 18 projects, totalling RM48.75 million, have been identified for implementation this year.

“These initiatives are aimed at improving the overall visitors’ experience, from upgrading facilities to new attractions and enhancing public amenities in key cultural tourism clusters,” said Raven Kumar.

The investments are expected to not only enhance the tourist experience but also catalyse job creation, stimulate local economies, and elevate Johor’s profile as a premier tourism and investment destination in Southeast Asia.

Public sentiments on social media

The cross-border tourism push garnered overwhelmingly positive reactions online, with netizens expressing support for the direction Johor’s taking. Under Datuk Hasni’s Facebook post on the B2B networking session, comments praising the initiative poured in.

- Advertisement -

“Congratulations to Johor Bahru,” one user wrote, while another added, “Congratulations JB and Datuk Hasni!” Others took a more aspirational tone, with messages such as “Wishing for the advancement of the state and the country!”

The wave of public goodwill underscores growing excitement around Johor’s strategic positioning ahead of Visit Johor Year 2026 and reflects widespread hope for deeper regional ties and economic revitalisation.

Setting the stage for VJY 2026 and beyond

With the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) set to be operational by 2027 and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone materialising, investors see tourism as a cornerstone of deeper regional integration. The VJY 2026 campaign provides a timely rallying point for infrastructure, policy, and cross-border collaboration.

The goal has been “to foster collaboration and joint ventures,” as Hasni has put it. These moves are not just for the immediate boost of the tourism year but as a roadmap for sustained growth. With these strides, Johor is ramping itself up to turn VJY 2026 into more than a tourism milestone, but a means for long-term prosperity.

Read also: CIMB commits RM10 billion to power cross-border growth in Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone