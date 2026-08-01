‘I still wonder if it’s enough’: Singapore man earns S$5.6k across 3 jobs but worries about living costs

SINGAPORE: As the cost of living continues to bite, plenty of Singaporeans have taken on a second job to help make ends meet.

One local, however, feels even that wouldn’t be enough. He’s juggling three jobs at once and still isn’t convinced he’s earning enough to keep his head above water.

In a post on the r/singaporejobs subreddit, the man, who is in his early 30s, shared that he works from home in the marketing department of a tech multinational company (MNC), earning S$3,800 a month before CPF deductions.

On top of his full-time role, he takes on freelance work that brings in an additional S$1,000 each month. He also spends his spare time doing food delivery, earning at least another S$800. Altogether, his monthly income comes to around S$5,600, which is still slightly below Singapore’s median monthly income of S$5,775.

Despite juggling three sources of income, the man confessed he still doesn’t feel financially secure.

“Even with multiple income streams, I still wonder if it’s enough because the cost of living in Singapore feels so high.”

He’s not alone in feeling that way. Various cost-of-living studies suggest Singapore remains one of the world’s most expensive places to live.

According to Western Union, the country’s overall cost of living is around 30.1% higher than in the United States, while average rents are roughly 82.5% higher.

Numbeo’s figures tell a similar story. On average, renting a one-bedroom flat in Singapore’s city centre costs more than US$1,000 a month more than renting a comparable property in the United States.

Wondering how everyone else is coping, the man turned to fellow Redditors with a simple question: “How much do you guys earn, how much do you spend each month, and how do you manage your finances?”

“Personally, I think anything above S$3,000 is enough”

Instead of answering the question directly, one Singaporean Redditor said they were more concerned about the long-term impact that juggling three jobs could have on the post author’s health.

“Your jobs all sound so intense and tiring? Do you have any time to enjoy outside work or is it just job after job and thinking about money? I guess just basic rule like rent 30% invest 20% spend 20% save 10-20% and other 10-20% put towards like holiday fund or home fund or something.”

To this comment, the post author replied: “Fair point. It does feel like I’m always working. The freelance and food delivery are mainly to build a bigger financial buffer because the cost of living feels quite high. Sometimes I wonder if I’m overthinking it or if this is just normal in Singapore.”

As for the question itself, several users shared their monthly budgets.

One wrote, “I don’t earn a lot, so my monthly expenses are usually under S$1,000. My approach is to save a portion of my salary every month, but I don’t believe in penny-pinching over every single expense. Instead, I prioritise what matters most to me and spend on those things without feeling guilty as long as it’s within reason. That way, I can enjoy what I value while still building my savings consistently.”

Another said, “Personally, I think anything above S$3,000 is enough. Cut your coat according to your cloth. I have lived on S$1,000 a month and I have lived on S$12,000. Just budget accordingly and you’ll be fine.”

A third shared, “If I didn’t have a car my expenses will plummet to S$1,300 a month excluding food and entertainment. Cars are oof.”

What’s the average monthly cost of living in Singapore?

According to PilotoAsia, a single person in Singapore can expect to spend around S$2,500 to S$4,000 a month on living expenses, including rent, utilities, food, transport and basic entertainment.

For couples, monthly expenses typically range from S$4,000 to S$7,000, while families with children may need S$10,000 or more each month, depending on their lifestyle and housing arrangements.

Read also: ‘I’m doing GrabFood just to pay the bills’: Man says he’s resorted to food delivery after 1,000+ unsuccessful job applications in seven months