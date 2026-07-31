‘Can someone you’ve known for years suddenly become a stranger?’ Singaporean seeks advice online

SINGAPORE: After feeling that someone they once knew had become a completely different person, a Reddit user turned to the online community with a simple question: Can people really change overnight?

In the post, the Reddit user wondered whether people can drift apart so much that they end up feeling like complete strangers, even after years of knowing each other.

“Has there ever been a scenario where the person you once knew suddenly becomes someone that you don’t know anymore?” the netizen further asked.

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on why people change. One claimed that even though for somebody else the change might be sudden. However, for the other person, change has already taken place slowly in their lives over time.

“It is inevitable that people drift apart, but I think what matters is that you all had a good friendship…and now it is time to move on with new friendships,” the comment added.

Another netizen claimed that relationships change because people’s visions in life might not be aligned with each other anymore, and that is totally okay.

Moreover, one claimed that people can also change, especially if there are big events that have happened in their lives, such as losing someone they love, a health scare, a breakdown because of a relationship, and the like.

“Sometimes it is not that people change. It is probably us having more life experiences as we grow wiser, and start to see the other party for who he/she truly is instead of giving them so much benefit of the doubt and excuses,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, many still believe that people do not really change overnight. Most of the time, change happens slowly because of life experiences, new priorities, or personal struggles.

It is important to remember that while some friendships may grow apart, that does not mean the time spent together was meaningless and unreal. Moving on is simply just part of life.