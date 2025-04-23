Thursday, April 24, 2025
Photo: Vecteezy/Sujin jetkasettakorn (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and water activities following weeks of closure due to the Johor oil spill. The National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that water quality at the popular coastal site has returned to safe levels.

In a brief public update, NEA stated: “The water quality at Changi Beach is now back to normal. You may now swim and take part in water activities there.”

This marks a key milestone in Singapore’s environmental recovery efforts after the spill, which originated from a pipeline leak at Langsat Terminal near the Johor River and released 1.6 cubic metres of very low sulphur fuel oil into surrounding waters.

Singapore’s swift response

Singapore’s response minimised the harm from the spill. They issued timely advisories, initiated clean-up operations, and intensively monitored water quality across affected areas. Both Changi and Pasir Ris beaches were also closed on April 3 as a precautionary measure for public health and marine life.

Environmental authorities have been working very hard to control the impact of the oil spill. They also did water quality tests to determine when it would be safe to lift restrictions. These actions signify Singapore’s strong environmental protocols and commitment to public safety.

Environmental impact extends beyond recreation

The spill had significant ecological impact; Chek Jawa Wetlands and several East Johor Strait fish farms reported contamination. Marine wildlife was at risk, and aquaculture operations, like that of the De Kelong fish farm, were forced to halt temporarily.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) allayed food safety concerns by confirming that seafood, both imported and locally farmed, underwent stringent testing and remained safe for consumption.

Reopening follows earlier announcement at Pasir Ris Beach

This development follows a similar announcement on April 15, when NEA lifted the swimming advisory at Pasir Ris Beach after water quality there had also stabilised. At the time, the authorities had stated that Changi Beach would remain closed to the public.

The reopening of both beaches signifies progress in environmental recovery efforts. It also reassures beachgoers and local businesses that are reliant on coastal tourism and recreation.

Public sentiments show relief and concerns

Online comments have been both positive and sceptical about water cleanliness. One user remarked, “Oil or no oil, the coastal areas are too dirty for swimming.” This reflects the people’s concerns about the overall state of the beach.

Others were more positive, commenting, “Oh my gosh!” to show their relief. Another added, “Good job has been done!”.

These responses echo a broader public sentiment that, while grateful for the swift action, also recognises the need for long-term environmental stewardship.

Balancing recovery with future prevention

Authorities and environmental advocates continue to emphasise the importance of proactive safeguards to prevent future spills. Such incidents serve as a reminder of how fragile the environment is and how human actions can have devastating consequences.

The reopening is a welcome development, but it also underscores the importance of maintaining vigilance, both in environmental regulation and in fostering public awareness around marine conservation. Cleanups are only a temporary fix, and more long-term measures must be taken to avoid recurrences.

