Unemployed, lonely and broke: Singaporeans share what helped them cope

SINGAPORE: Being unemployed is one thing. Being unemployed, lonely and worried about money is another.

One Reddit user recently found themselves facing all three at once and turned to others online for advice on how to get through it.

The user, who said they were actively looking for a job, asked others what they would do if they were in the same position.

Many of the responses focused on making the most of the time available rather than dwelling on what was missing.

For some, that meant getting out of the house.

One commenter suggested hiking, cycling or jogging in the park, adding that enjoying nature and spending time with family does not have to cost much.

“Go hiking, cycling, jogging in the park. Enjoy nature! Take your time and be present with aged family members. Just do the things that you like,” the commenter wrote.

Others took a more practical approach, encouraging the Redditor to focus on earning some income while continuing the search for a full-time role.

“Just make sure you have enough for basic needs. Consider volunteering if you have the energy,” one user suggested.

Another commenter said taking on part-time work could help both financially and mentally.

“Do everything in your power that you can do to earn money — take as many part-time jobs as you can. As you see the amount of money grow, your confidence will also start to grow,” the commenter wrote.

Not all the advice centred on work or money, however.

Some saw the period of unemployment as a chance to focus on personal growth instead.

One of the shortest replies in the discussion simply read: “Develop myself, not my job.”