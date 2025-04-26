GE2025: Yee Jenn Jong—From edutech pioneer to Parliament champion, WP’s voice for youth and community

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: As Singapore gears up for one of its most anticipated General Elections in recent memory, familiar faces are returning to the political stage—not just with fresh ideas but with a track record to show for it. One such figure is Yee Jenn Jong, a seasoned educator-entrepreneur and former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP), making his political comeback with the Workers’ Party (WP).

Yee Jenn Jong will be fielded in the East Coast GRC, a traditional battleground that has seen close fights over the years. Previously, he contested in this area in GE2011 and GE2015, securing respectable vote shares and earning the NCMP seat after his debut. With rising cost-of-living pressures, education inequality, and youth disillusionment dominating the national discourse, Yee’s return is both timely and strategic.

The man behind the digital blackboard

Many Singaporeans may not realize that the e-learning platforms they once used in school—ASKnLearn, for example—were the brainchild of Yee himself. Long before “blended learning” became a pandemic-era buzzword, Yee launched ASKnLearn in 2000, revolutionizing how schools incorporated technology into education.

With an academic background that includes a BSc and MSc from NUS and an MBA from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Yee was well-equipped to lead Singapore’s edutech evolution. By 2009, ASKnLearn had grown into one of Singapore’s largest edutech companies, with widespread adoption across public schools. For thousands of students in the 2000s and 2010s, ASKnLearn was a staple—an invisible hand guiding homework, tests, and online lessons.

His commitment to youth and innovation didn’t stop there. Yee served on the REACH Education Policy Workgroup and IDA’s Infocomm Education Workgroup, influencing policy direction. In 2013, he was even appointed lead consultant to the government of Bhutan, helping with its 5-year national ICT education masterplan.

A vision rooted in family and fairness

Yee often speaks of wanting to build a Singapore where his children and grandchildren can thrive—not just survive. His vision for a “kinder, bolder, and more creative” Singapore hinges on equitable access to opportunity, democratic maturity, and stronger community bonds.

A Parliamentarian who spoke from the ground up

When Yee Jenn Jong entered Parliament as an NCMP in 2011, he quickly became one of the WP’s most constructive, policy-driven voices. Unlike those who merely critique, Yee brought facts, solutions, and lived experience to the table, especially in education and entrepreneurship.

Championing holistic and equitable education

In Parliament, Yee passionately argued that education must go beyond grades. He questioned whether Singapore’s system had become too high-stakes and overly competitive, disproportionately benefitting families that could afford tuition and enrichment.

Some of his most impactful positions included:

Reducing the emphasis on Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and streaming in order to advocate for flexible learning pathways tailored to diverse talents.

Championing support for low-income students, especially in access to digital tools and inclusive learning.

Calling for greater autonomy in schools in order to encourage creativity and critical thinking over rote memorization.

These positions weren’t just theoretical. They were drawn from his decade-long experience building and scaling edutech tools used by schools across the country—giving him a unique lens into how policy plays out in classrooms.

Advocating for startups and innovation

Yee was also one of the rare parliamentarians to speak up for local entrepreneurs and startup founders.

Drawing from his own journey with ASKnLearn, Yee pushed for:

More open and accessible government procurement, so small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) could compete fairly.

Independence for Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE), reducing top-down bureaucracy and encouraging grassroots innovation.

Stronger IP protections, internationalisation support, and a reduction in red tape to help Singaporean startups scale globally.

He cautioned that Singapore’s risk-averse culture and rigid systems could stifle the very innovation needed in a fast-evolving global economy.

A collaborative and respectful opposition

What truly distinguished Yee was his calm, measured, and constructive presence in the House. He maintained a respectful tone in debates, offered nuanced alternatives, and acknowledged government successes where due, while still pointing out gaps.

He supported the WP’s call for a stronger Town Council governance framework, ensuring opposition constituencies weren’t unfairly handicapped, and in education, he challenged the Ministry to go further—questioning whether their own metrics contradicted their goals of holistic development.

Leaving a legacy beyond the chamber

Yee’s work didn’t end with his NCMP term in 2015. He published two books—Journey in Blue and Behind The Blue Line—that chronicled his journey in politics and the broader mission of building an alternative voice in Singapore.

These writings have become reference points for understanding the sacrifices, strategy, and spirit of principled opposition in a dominant-party system.

Community builder, ground mover

Even outside the political sphere, Yee walks the talk. In 2022, he co-founded The Red Collective, a food rescue initiative that distributes surplus food to over 18,000 people every month. Often, Yee, embodying hands-on leadership, can be found driving the collection trucks himself.

His lifelong dedication to service spans back to his youth, having served as an officer in both the St. John’s Ambulance Brigade and the Boys’ Brigade. He also served as President of the Temasek JC Alumni and sat on its advisory board for over a decade—proving his enduring investment in mentorship and youth development.

A valuable addition to the WP slate

The WP has always advocated for a more inclusive, multi-party Parliament, where alternative views contribute to better governance. Yee Jenn Jong embodies that ideal.

He’s a technocrat with empathy, a grassroots worker with global vision, and a leader who sees politics not as self-advancement but as public service.

As Singapore navigates complex challenges—AI disruption, climate change, rising inequality—leaders like Yee bring the perfect balance of competence and compassion.

