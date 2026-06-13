‘Having a boyfriend is personal’: Employer faces criticism over maid’s relationship

SINGAPORE: An employer sparked backlash online after complaining that her domestic helper is dating someone in Singapore.

Posting anonymously in the SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER Facebook group on Monday (June 8), the employer said that she found out about the relationship after her helper took a day off.

“I found out that she has a boyfriend….I have advised and warned her many times not to have a boyfriend,” the employer wrote.

She added that when she confronted the helper about the matter, the helper allegedly denied being in a relationship.

“Imagine if your own boss at work says this to you.”

Instead of getting sympathy, many netizens questioned why the employer was sticking her nose into something that simply was not her business.

Several commenters argued that having a boyfriend has little to do with a helper’s ability to do her job.

One user told her, “Having a boyfriend is part of her personal life and doesn’t determine whether she’s a good helper or not.”

Another commented, “Imagine if your own boss at work says this to you. I wonder if you realise what human rights you are infringing upon. They are allowed to have boyfriends.”

A third added, “As long as she is doing her work properly, I wouldn’t be bothered. As long as she doesn’t get me into trouble with the law, I will be fine. Also, having a boyfriend is personal, and they are adults.”

A few others, however, thought that the employer’s concerns were valid.

Some pointed out that relationships can sometimes create complications, especially if they lead to legal issues, disputes, or unexpected pregnancies.

One user wrote, “It’s really up to you. If you are not comfortable, just send her back. No one is going to help you pay the hospital if she ends up getting pregnant and going through complications. Insurance won’t cover it.”

They added, “She can promise you the sun and the moon on this, but no one can guarantee it. Don’t listen to other people; listen to your gut feelings. She clearly lied to you; think about what other things she can lie to you about.”

Another shared a personal experience, saying, “My helper got a Bangladeshi boyfriend. I was okay [with it], but her relationship ended up with a police report. She said the man harassed her, [then there were incidents] of sneaking out at 1 am. This is a big no…. So off she goes.”

A third said, “If they quarrel, then she becomes moody and not focused on her duties. Please approach her again and remind her this isn’t allowed. If you see that boyfriend around your neighbourhood, send her back.”

One commenter said, “If they quarrel, then she becomes moody and not focused on her duties. Please approach her again and remind her this isn’t allowed. If you see that boyfriend around your neighbourhood, send her back.”

Following the backlash, the employer updated her post with a message aimed at her critics.

“For those unhealthy comments, you won’t hurt me. And I know where you came from. That is why I don’t allow my helper to use a mobile during working hours. This must be indicated in the employer’s house rule.”

She went on to thank commenters who had shared helpful suggestions.

“For those who contributed ideas, I would like to say thank you. I can see there are still good helpers here. Hope you enjoy working here. Save more money and take care of your health. We appreciate your hard work! My house rules include safety first, good health, and good sleep. She slept more than 8-10 hours; she also gained 4 kg of weight.”/TISG

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