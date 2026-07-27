4 in 10 Singaporeans say they’ve fallen victim to cybercrime, survey finds

SINGAPORE: Four in 10 people surveyed in Singapore said they have fallen victim to cybercrime, while one in four reported experiencing at least one cybercrime incident within the past year, according to a new survey by non-profit organisation SG Her Empowerment (SHE).

The survey, which gathered responses from 1,048 local residents, also highlighted the significant impact that online harm can have on victims. Nearly 40% of those who had experienced cybercrime said they suffered severe consequences, ranging from physical and psychological trauma to financial losses.

Despite the prevalence of cybercrime, not all victims seek help or report what happened to them. The findings showed that around 60% of victims said they would report their experience through at least one available channel when faced with online harm.

However, a sizeable proportion chose not to do so. About 30% of victims said they believed their experience was not serious enough to justify reporting it to an online platform or pursuing legal action.

The survey also pointed to differences in how women experience and respond to online abuse. According to the findings, women are less likely than others to report incidents of online harm. They also have lower awareness of the channels available for assistance and are less likely to feel safe in the online environment.

Based on the findings, SHE said tackling cyber threats requires more than enforcement alone. The organisation called for a comprehensive approach that includes improving public awareness of available support channels, strengthening digital literacy and education, and fostering a safer online environment for everyone.