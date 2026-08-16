Indonesian woman, 32, gets 8.5 years’ jail in Singapore for scamming victims of more than S$1.9M, from Taylor Swift tickets to investment schemes

Summary

An Indonesian woman, Nila Anggraini Citra Sejati, 32, was sentenced to 8.5 years’ jail after cheating victims of more than S$1.9 million.

She faced 39 charges linked to scams involving concert tickets, travel bookings, investments and luxury bags.

Some victims transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars after being promised discounted deals and returns from her business.

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian woman who started by selling Taylor Swift concert tickets ended up jailed for 8.5 years after cheating victims of more than S$1.9 million.

Nila Anggraini Citra Sejati, 32, faced 39 charges in total, with 11 charges proceeded with and 28 taken into consideration for sentencing.

The offences began in 2023, using her travel booking businesses, Argo Sejati Corporation and Paul Sejati Corporation. Her scams later shifted to an investment scheme involving discounted flight tickets and luxury bags, Mothership reported (Aug 14).

Fake bookings made the ticket scam look real

Nila offered victims flight, hotel and cruise bookings at what appeared to be preferential rates. She also claimed to have Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale.

Victims transferred money to her bank accounts, believing they were paying for genuine bookings or tickets.

To make the ticket sales appear legitimate, Nila sent forged emails designed to look like messages from Ticketmaster. In another case, she used a forged screenshot of a Ticketmaster email.

She also made some genuine bookings but paid only part of the required amount. The bookings were then cancelled.

One victim lost S$80,285 through 21 transactions between Sept and Oct 2023. The victim believed Nila could arrange discounted flights, cruises and hotels.

Another victim lost S$21,744 through 12 transactions during the same period over flight and hotel bookings.

Investment promises brought much larger losses

In 2024, Nila began telling victims she could obtain discounted flight tickets through legitimate commercial arrangements.

She then offered them the chance to invest in her operation in exchange for financial returns. Luxury bags were later included in the scheme.

The amounts involved became much larger. One victim transferred S$606,800 through 17 transactions between May and Oct 2024.

Another transferred S$344,855 through two transactions in Aug 2024. The victim believed he would receive a return on his investment in the discounted flights and luxury bags business.

The court documents also stated that Nila dishonestly misappropriated S$25,500 entrusted to her.

The scheme functioned like a Ponzi arrangement, with money from later investors used to pay earlier ones. She also used funds to settle debts and buy luxury goods.

Victims included friends, customers and people she dated

Nila’s victims came from different parts of her life. They included friends and their partners, travel customers, concertgoers and men she dated. Most victims received no restitution.

One victim was left with debts that couldn’t be cleared even after selling assets and working for more than 15 years.

Such scam schemes make the S$1.9 million figure more than a headline number. Behind the total were people who trusted someone with their money and were left carrying the financial damage.

The case also shows how familiar offers can make a scam easier to accept. A concert ticket, a cheaper flight or an investment opportunity can seem ordinary when presented by someone known personally.

The sensible approach is to verify the booking, check where the money is going and be wary of returns that sound unusually attractive.

Trust can open a door, but money should still come with a safety lock.