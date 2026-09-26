Man arrested after returning to Segar Road flat to spray more loanshark writings — Caught by officers lying in wait
SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for loanshark harassment after he returned to a residential unit along Segar Road to cause further damage, walking back into a scene where Jurong Police Division officers were already waiting.
The Police were alerted at about 3:55 p.m. on September 23, 2026, to a case of harassment at the unit, where a wall had been sprayed with black paint and a debtor’s note affixed to the door. Officers remained at the scene and detained the man when he returned to spray another set of unlicensed moneylender writings on the other side of the wall.
The man was charged in court on September 25, 2026 under the Moneylenders Act 2008. First-time offenders convicted of loanshark harassment face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.
The Police reiterated their zero-tolerance stance against loanshark harassment and advised the public to stay away from loansharks and not assist them in any capacity. Anyone with information on loansharking activities can call 999.
In other news, the SPF has issued an advisory warning the public about a surge in government impersonation scams involving callers who first pose as Harvey Norman employees before escalating the deception to impersonate Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) officers. At least 119 cases have been reported, with total losses reaching at least S$4.8 million since January 2026.
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You may read the full story here: SPF: Scammers posing as Harvey Norman staff then fake MAS officers have stolen S$4.8 million from at least 119 victims since January