Man arrested after returning to Segar Road flat to spray more loanshark writings — Caught by officers lying in wait

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SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for loanshark harassment after he returned to a residential unit along Segar Road to cause further damage, walking back into a scene where Jurong Police Division officers were already waiting.

The Police were alerted at about 3:55 p.m. on September 23, 2026, to a case of harassment at the unit, where a wall had been sprayed with black paint and a debtor’s note affixed to the door. Officers remained at the scene and detained the man when he returned to spray another set of unlicensed moneylender writings on the other side of the wall.