Singapore News | 3 m read

Wrongful dismissal ECT case: Singapore woman ‘forced to resign’ by new boss over pregnancy and leave gets awarded S$19.8K by Employment Claims Tribunal

Nick Karean | September 24, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary A Singapore woman was awarded S$19,800 after the Employment Claims Tribunal (ECT) found her resignation was forced by plans to end her job after maternity leave.

The woman had received a good performance appraisal before taking hospitalisation leave for pregnancy complications and later maternity leave.

The tribunal awarded S$9,900 for lost income and another S$9,900 for harm caused by the wrongful dismissal. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A Singapore woman who was told her job would end after maternity leave has been awarded S$19,800 for wrongful dismissal. The Employment Claims Tribunal (ECT) found that her resignation was effectively forced after her boss informed her of plans to terminate her employment.

The judgment, JKP v JKQ [2026] SGECT 13, was issued on September 22, 2026. New boss raised termination while woman was on pregnancy leave The woman, identified only as C, as the case was held in a private session, had worked for the company since April 2021. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Her business unit came under the direction of a new director, identified as Mr EC, in March 2023. C later told him she was pregnant and due to give birth in October. In July, C received a good performance appraisal. She was later hospitalised on Sept 13 due to pregnancy complications and high blood pressure.

While she was on hospitalisation leave, Mr EC sought to speak with her about her plans after maternity leave. During a recorded phone call on Oct 4, he told her she didn't fit his vision for the team and said he preferred to terminate her employment after maternity leave. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Tribunal found dismissal was linked to pregnancy and leave The tribunal found the company had no proper basis to assume C planned to take an extended sabbatical. It also found that Mr EC already knew C intended to return after maternity leave.

The tribunal concluded that the real reason behind the planned dismissal was her expected absence due to hospitalisation and maternity leave. Both were employment rights. The tribunal found ending her employment for exercising those rights amounted to wrongful dismissal and discrimination linked to pregnancy and maternity leave.

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