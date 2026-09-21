Singapore News | 2 m read

LTA adds three new bus services including RTS Link connector and two Tengah routes as Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme continues

Merzsam Singkee | September 21, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will introduce three new bus services and enhance two existing ones in the coming months under the Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme (BCEP), improving connections for residents in Tengah and Woodlands while preparing for the opening of the RTS Link Woodlands North station. The latest additions bring the BCEP’s running total to 40 new and extended services since the programme launched in July 2024, alongside 76 enhanced existing services. About 311,000 commuters currently benefit daily from BCEP improvements through better connectivity, more travel options, and shorter journey times.

Changes to bus services Two new services will launch on Oct 25, 2026, to address connectivity gaps in Tengah, which is one of Singapore’s newer residential towns. Service 873/873M will connect Tengah to Bukit Gombak, Hillview, and Hume MRT station, while Service 874 will connect Tengah to Choa Chu Kang. Both services were developed in consultation with Grassroots Advisers and community leaders following a review of bus network coverage and ridership patterns in the area. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Service 968 will be introduced to support the opening of the RTS Link Woodlands North station, operating from Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange and connecting residents to Woodlands North, Woodlands South, and Admiralty MRT stations. More details on the service’s implementation date will be shared closer to launch.

Service 381 has already been extended since September 13, 2026, running from Punggol East to Punggol Coast to improve intra-town travel and give more residents direct access to the Punggol Coast Integrated Transport Hub.

LTA will also add more trips to City Direct Service 674 and Service 861, providing additional capacity and reducing waiting times. Further details will be released closer to implementation. JRL shuttle buses from the second half of 2027 Looking further ahead, LTA will introduce interim Jurong Region Line (JRL) shuttle buses from the second half of 2027, prior to JRL Stage 1’s opening. The shuttle services will broadly follow the JRL route and connect commuters to key station locations with fewer stops for shorter journey times, providing a bridge for Jurong region residents until the rail line itself opens. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now