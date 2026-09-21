Singapore News | 2 m read

22-year-old alleged Peeping Tom arrested at Singapore's NTU

Anna Maria Romero | September 21, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: On Saturday evening (Sep 19), a 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged voyeurism at a gym at Nanyang Technological University (NTU). The police told the media that they responded to an alert concerning a need for assistance at around 7:30 pm at 66 Nanyang Crescent, which is where Banyan Hall is located. North Hill Gym is at this address. The suspect has been reported as a student of NTU, and the police are currently carrying out investigations into the matter.

"Security officers subsequently contacted the Singapore Police Force. The police arrested a 22-year-old male student for voyeurism. NTU wellbeing staff are in touch with affected parties to provide support and assistance. Police investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson for the university has been quoted as telling Mothership. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The incident was also written about in a Reddit post on Saturday night. The post author wrote that they had gone to the gym and had seen five security officers patting down a man, though they desisted from taking a photo. They were curious, however, as to what exactly had happened.

They added later that at 8:40 pm, the officers were still there. Commenters on the r/NTU post confirmed that the security officers had been there since 7:30 that night and added that the police were talking to other students on the premises. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Does Singapore have a voyeurism problem? Voyeurism has long been a problem in Singapore. According to the Singapore Police Force, most cases of voyeurism involve perpetrators taking upskirt photographs or videos, or “Peeping Tom” cases where individuals observe or record another person engaging in a private act without their consent.

People who are found guilty of voyeurism may be fined, caned, or given a jail sentence of as long as two years, or a combination of these penalties.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now

In early June, a 35-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one count of criminal trespass and three counts of voyeurism and was given a 28-week jail sentence. It was discovered that he had hidden a camera in an air freshener in the bathroom of the office where he worked. A few weeks later, a Filipino male who was visiting Singapore in November 2025 was given a jail sentence of six weeks for filming upskirt videos of six women. /TISG Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Read also: 28 weeks’ jail for Singapore man who hid cameras in air freshener can so he could film colleagues in the bathroom Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.