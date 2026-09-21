Rare Louis Vuitton pumpkin bag from Singapore’s S$3B money laundering case fetches S$87,000 after 30-minute bidding

Initial estimate from auctioneer Hotlotz was between S$12,000 and S$16,000, but after 42 last-minute bids, the limited-edition yellow monogram leather piece was sold for more than five times that price.

SINGAPORE: A rare Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama pumpkin bag from Singapore’s S$3 billion money laundering case fetched a final price of S$87,000 after 30 minutes of bidding on Sunday night (Sep 20).

The sale of the first tranche of 337 handbags and accessories from the money laundering case concluded on Sunday night, with all the items sold for more than S$1.1 million in total.

Channel News Asia reported that Chrome Hearts necklaces, bracelets, and rings drew at least 30 bids, while also fetching higher prices than estimates. For instance, a diamond double cross pendant was sold for about ten times its estimated price of S$1,000 to S$1,500.

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Chrome Hearts accessories and Chanel bags, which made up the largest portion of luxury bags up for sale, were among the most popular items.