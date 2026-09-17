12 Singapore victims lose S$71,000 in resurgence of Pokémon trading card job scams
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an advisory warning the public about a resurgence of job scams involving fake online tasks themed around Pokémon and other trading cards, with at least 12 cases reported and total losses reaching at least S$71,000 since August 25, 2026.
Victims are approached through unsolicited messages or calls and offered remote online jobs involving Pokémon or trading card-related tasks. They are directed to fraudulent websites where they are instructed to complete tasks such as opening digital trading card packs or selecting cards in exchange for commissions.
To complete tasks or unlock higher-value opportunities, victims are required to make cryptocurrency transfers or deposits. Some victims initially receive small payouts, which was a tactic designed to build trust, before being asked to make additional payments to complete tasks, clear negative balances, restore their accounts, or withdraw purported earnings.
Victims only realise they have been scammed when they find themselves unable to withdraw their money from the fraudulent platforms.
What to do
The SPF advised the public not to accept job offers that promise lucrative returns for minimal effort or require upfront payments. These are clear hallmarks of task-based scams regardless of their theme.
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The ACT framework applies:
Add the ScamShield app to block scam calls and filter suspicious messages.
Check the legitimacy of suspicious messages, phone numbers, and website links via the ScamShield app or at www.scamshield.gov.sg, or call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.
Tell family, friends, and authorities about scam attempts, and report any fraudulent transactions to your bank immediately.
For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.