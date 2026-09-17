12 Singapore victims lose S$71,000 in resurgence of Pokémon trading card job scams

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SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an advisory warning the public about a resurgence of job scams involving fake online tasks themed around Pokémon and other trading cards, with at least 12 cases reported and total losses reaching at least S$71,000 since August 25, 2026.

Victims are approached through unsolicited messages or calls and offered remote online jobs involving Pokémon or trading card-related tasks. They are directed to fraudulent websites where they are instructed to complete tasks such as opening digital trading card packs or selecting cards in exchange for commissions.