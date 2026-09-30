Singapore News | 3 m read

Singapore ranks 5th globally, 2nd in Asia in innovation, with 12 indicators ranked No. 1 worldwide

Nick Karean | September 30, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Singapore ranked fifth globally and second in Asia in the 2026 Global Innovation Index, matching its position from 2025.

The Republic ranked first globally in innovation inputs, while its innovation outputs placed ninth among 139 economies.

Singapore recorded 12 indicators ranked first worldwide, two more than last year, including cultural and creative services exports. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore has held onto fifth place in the 2026 Global Innovation Index, keeping its spot among the world’s five leading innovation economies for a fourth straight year. The Republic also ranked second in Asia, behind South Korea, while China, Japan and Hong Kong also made the global top 20. The rankings covered 139 economies using 79 indicators across innovation inputs and outputs.

Singapore scored first globally for 12 individual indicators, up from 10 last year, Lianhe Zaobao reported (Sep 29). Singapore leads the world in innovation inputs Singapore ranked first globally for innovation inputs, which cover areas such as institutions, research, infrastructure, markets, and business activity. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The country’s institutions were especially strong, with Singapore ranking first in both its institutional and business environments. The Republic also topped the world for logistics performance and the time taken for imported air cargo to clear.

The Little Red Dot’s strength in inputs, however, doesn't translate into an equally high position for every measure of actual output. Singapore ranked ninth globally for innovation outputs, the same as last year. Creative output improves to 11th globally One area moved forward. Singapore's creative output ranking rose from 15th last year to 11th this year. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The report also found that cultural and creative services exports made up 6.3% of Singapore's total trade, placing the Republic first globally on that indicator.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore has invested about 1% of its GDP in research and innovation each year for more than two decades. He said the Government plans to continue that commitment. Mr Wong also stressed that money alone can't produce new ideas. People need confidence to experiment, take risks and invest for the long term.

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