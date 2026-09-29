Singapore News | 2 m read

As haze reaches unhealthy levels, Singaporeans share photos online, urge others to take care

Anna Maria Romero | September 29, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: With this year’s haze worse than it has been in recent times, Singaporeans have been sharing photos of what conditions look like, urging others to take care of themselves. The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings reached unhealthy levels numerous times throughout September, especially toward the end of the month across all five regions in the city-state. On Sept 29, according to the National Environment Agency, the 24-hour air quality forecast was High Moderate to Mid Unhealthy.

On Facebook and Reddit, users on the platforms have posted photos of the haze situation over the past few days. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. On Monday (Sept 28) on the Singapore Travel Buddies Group, a netizen going by Jayakumar Roam Lens posted photos from Ghim Moh, noting that the one-hour PM2.5 PSI had reached 112 (Unhealthy) in the Central region. Facebook screengrab/ Singapore Travel Buddies Group (Jayakumar Roam Lens) A post on the Singapura Channel, meanwhile, showed the Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands, and the ArtScience Museum enveloped in thick haze.

Facebook screengrab/ Singapura Channel On Reddit, u/VoicefulBread posted photos of the trains at Redhill. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “The view at 5:55 pm. NEA's official PM2.5 readings at 6 pm were 115 in South and 138 in Central. Photo taken from the 30th floor of Block 77A Redhill Road, Singapore 151077, near the rubbish chute. Thought it was kinda cool to see the trains entering and leaving the tunnel against the hazy backdrop, but please do stay safe!” they wrote in the caption.

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Reddit screengrab/ u/VoicefulBread66 “It was so bad at central too, headache and throat itchiness after went out, stay safe everyone!” a commenter wrote. Another Reddit user, Fluffy_Reaper, separately posted a photo from Clark Quay of the barely-seen Marina Bay Sands due to the thickness of the haze. Reddit screengrab/ U/Fluffy_Reaper A commenter on their post wrote, “I can smell haze inside the air-conditioned office today!” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Last week, a Reddit user jokingly posted, “The blood moon rises tonight. I blame haze,” along with the photo below. Reddit screengrab/ u/ Siluri /TISG Read also: Beyond Haze: Singapore’s Unpriced Toxicity Risk Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.