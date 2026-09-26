Dengue cases creep up in Singapore after three-week decline, with 74 reported last week

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SINGAPORE: Dengue cases in Singapore have edged up after falling for three consecutive weeks, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA). As of September 22, 2026, a total of 2,424 cases had been reported this year, including 74 in the week ending Sep 19.

As stated in the report, there are still 11 dengue fever areas on the island, but the number of black areas with ten or more cases has decreased from three to one as of Sept15. With this, the only black zone is located in the area of ​​Ho Ching Road, Yuan Ching Road and Tah Ching Road, where a total of 74 dengue fever cases have been reported to date.