Dengue cases creep up in Singapore after three-week decline, with 74 reported last week
SINGAPORE: Dengue cases in Singapore have edged up after falling for three consecutive weeks, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA). As of September 22, 2026, a total of 2,424 cases had been reported this year, including 74 in the week ending Sep 19.
As stated in the report, there are still 11 dengue fever areas on the island, but the number of black areas with ten or more cases has decreased from three to one as of Sept15. With this, the only black zone is located in the area of Ho Ching Road, Yuan Ching Road and Tah Ching Road, where a total of 74 dengue fever cases have been reported to date.
Fortunately, there are currently no Zika virus or Chikungunya virus infection clusters in the country.
The authorities continuously remind the public that the months of May to October are the traditional peak season for dengue fever in the country. Everyone is encouraged to remain vigilant and actively eliminate any mosquito breeding grounds to reduce the risk of community transmission of the virus.
Dengue can cause a sudden fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, skin rashes and, in some cases, mild bleeding. Severe dengue is rare but can become life-threatening.
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People experiencing symptoms suggestive of dengue are advised to see a medical practitioner early. Warning signs of severe dengue include persistent vomiting, abdominal pain or tenderness, and bleeding, particularly after the fever has subsided.
For more updates and news regarding dengue cases in the country, you may visit the National Environment Agency’s website by clicking here.