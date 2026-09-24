Singapore News | 2 m read

LTA: EV and PHEV owners get a vote on Singapore's new differentiated licence plates; poll opens Sep 25 on OneMotoring

Merzsam Singkee | September 24, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are launching an online poll for electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle owners to vote on a new differentiated licence plate design, with three shortlisted options available from Sep 25 to Oct 9 on the OneMotoring website. The differentiated plates are being introduced so that first responders and members of the public can identify EVs on the road more quickly. EVs present distinct safety considerations in accidents and fires, particularly around battery hazards, and a readily identifiable plate supports faster, more appropriate emergency responses.

LTA and SCDF first consulted stakeholders including authorised motor dealers and signcraft workshops in March 2026, presenting three green design variations. While respondents understood the operational rationale for differentiated plates, some raised concerns about aesthetics. Further design exploration also found that certain options, such as a coloured side band, were unsuitable because they would require the vehicle number to be displayed in a smaller font, which would not work for double-row licence plates. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The poll will feature one of the original green designs alongside two new blue designs developed in response to feedback. The blue designs come in two different shades, chosen for their visibility in both daylight and low-light conditions. They have also been assessed as easily recognisable by members of the public and first responders, and compatible with traffic and enforcement cameras.

How to vote EV and PHEV owners should look out for a banner on the OneMotoring website linking to a FormSG poll, where they can log in with SingPass to submit their preferred design. Only votes from registered EV and PHEV owners will be counted; each registered owner, whether an individual or a company, may submit one vote, with only the last vote recorded if multiple submissions are made.

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