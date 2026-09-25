259 suspected scammers, 648 cases, and S$5.2 million lost in Singapore’s latest island-wide crackdown
SINGAPORE: A joint two-week operation by the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) Cyber Command and all seven Police Land Divisions between Sep 10 and 23, 2026 has placed 259 persons—181 men and 78 women aged between 16 and 82—under investigation for suspected involvement in scams as either scammers or money mules.
Preliminary investigations indicate the suspects are linked to more than 648 scam cases spanning e-commerce scams, phishing scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams, and lucky draw scams, with victims reportedly losing around S$5.2 million in total.
Those under investigation face charges of cheating, money laundering, and providing payment services without a licence. Cheating under the Penal Code carries up to ten years’ imprisonment and a fine. Money laundering under the CDSA carries up to ten years' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both. Operating a payment service without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, up to three years’ imprisonment, or both.
Under Singapore’s enhanced sentencing framework, scam syndicate members and recruiters face mandatory caning of between six and 24 strokes. Money mules who launder scam proceeds, provide SIM cards, or supply Singpass credentials face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes for relevant offences.
Individuals linked to mule-related offences may also face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions under the Facility Restriction Framework, applicable whether they are under investigation, have been warned, issued composition sums, prosecuted, or convicted, to prevent further facilitation of scam activity.
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Members of the public with information on scams can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.
Read also: SPF: Scammers posing as Harvey Norman staff then fake MAS officers have stolen S$4.8 million from at least 119 victims since January