259 suspected scammers, 648 cases, and S$5.2 million lost in Singapore’s latest island-wide crackdown

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SINGAPORE: A joint two-week operation by the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) Cyber Command and all seven Police Land Divisions between Sep 10 and 23, 2026 has placed 259 persons—181 men and 78 women aged between 16 and 82—under investigation for suspected involvement in scams as either scammers or money mules.

Preliminary investigations indicate the suspects are linked to more than 648 scam cases spanning e-commerce scams, phishing scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams, and lucky draw scams, with victims reportedly losing around S$5.2 million in total.