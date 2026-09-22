Singapore News | 2 m read

Singapore bus commuters now face fines up to S$500 for loud audio and feet on seats; more serious offences can cost up to S$5K fine

Nick Karean | September 22, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary New rules from Sep 23 allow fines on passengers of up to S$500 for playing loud audio, feet on seats, littering, and eating or drinking on buses.

More serious offences, including causing danger or soiling public transport facilities, can carry maximum penalties of S$5,000.

Authorised bus operator staff can issue offence notices, while bus captains can ask passengers to stop the behaviour or just leave the bus. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore bus commuters will face new penalties from Sep 23 for conduct that disrupts or annoys other passengers.

Playing audio loudly, putting feet on seats, littering, and eating or drinking on buses can attract a maximum fine of S$500. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the rules on Sep 21. The move brings bus regulations closer to those already used across Singapore’s rail network. More serious conduct carries higher penalties Some offences can carry a maximum fine of S$5,000. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. These offences include causing an obstruction or danger to other commuters at bus interchanges or terminals. Soiling any part of a public bus, interchange, or terminal also falls under the higher penalty.

The rules were introduced under the Bus Services Industry regulations after Parliament passed the Transport Sector (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act in October 2025. The aim of the new rule is to give bus operators a stronger legal basis to deal with nuisance and disruptive conduct. Bus staff will handle enforcement Authorised staff, including ticket inspectors and bus interchange staff, can issue Administrative Notifications of Offences to people suspected of breaking the rules. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

LTA will then investigate the cases. Bus captains won't receive the same enforcement powers. Their main job is still to operate the bus safely.

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