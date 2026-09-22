Bus etiquette violation
Singapore bus commuters now face fines up to S$500 for loud audio and feet on seats; more serious offences can cost up to S$5K fine
Summary
New rules from Sep 23 allow fines on passengers of up to S$500 for playing loud audio, feet on seats, littering, and eating or drinking on buses.
More serious offences, including causing danger or soiling public transport facilities, can carry maximum penalties of S$5,000.
Authorised bus operator staff can issue offence notices, while bus captains can ask passengers to stop the behaviour or just leave the bus.
SINGAPORE: Singapore bus commuters will face new penalties from Sep 23 for conduct that disrupts or annoys other passengers.
Playing audio loudly, putting feet on seats, littering, and eating or drinking on buses can attract a maximum fine of S$500.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the rules on Sep 21. The move brings bus regulations closer to those already used across Singapore’s rail network.
More serious conduct carries higher penalties
Some offences can carry a maximum fine of S$5,000.
These offences include causing an obstruction or danger to other commuters at bus interchanges or terminals. Soiling any part of a public bus, interchange, or terminal also falls under the higher penalty.
The rules were introduced under the Bus Services Industry regulations after Parliament passed the Transport Sector (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act in October 2025.
The aim of the new rule is to give bus operators a stronger legal basis to deal with nuisance and disruptive conduct.
Bus staff will handle enforcement
Authorised staff, including ticket inspectors and bus interchange staff, can issue Administrative Notifications of Offences to people suspected of breaking the rules.
LTA will then investigate the cases. Bus captains won't receive the same enforcement powers. Their main job is still to operate the bus safely.
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Bus captains can tell passengers to stop disruptive behaviour and require them to leave if they refuse to cooperate. Police assistance can be requested in serious cases.
Courtesy still matters on a crowded bus
LTA said it will use discretion when dealing with commuters, including people with physical or mental health conditions.
The new rules set limits, but everyday courtesy still does much of the work. Keeping the volume down, placing our feet off the seats, and cleaning up after ourselves cost very little and aren’t something very hard to do.
Singapore’s buses are shared spaces. A little consideration can save everyone a much bigger headache.