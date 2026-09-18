Singapore News | 2 m read

Enhanced SG Arrival Card coming Sep 30 — MyICA users urged to update app first

Merzsam Singkee | September 18, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority will launch an enhanced version of the Singapore Arrival Card from September 30, 2026, available through the MyICA Mobile app and the ICA website. Travellers who use the MyICA Mobile app to submit their SGAC will need to update the app to its latest version before making any submission from Sep 30 onwards. Land travellers who use the app to generate their QR code for checkpoint clearance should also ensure they have updated to the latest version before doing so.

ICA reminded the public that SGAC submission through its official channels, the MyICA Mobile app and ICA website, is free of charge. Travellers should be wary of third-party services that may charge fees for what is a free government service. For those unfamiliar with it, the Singapore Arrival Card is an electronic declaration that travellers are required to submit before arriving in Singapore. It replaced the physical disembarkation card and captures travel and health declaration information. Submission is done through the MyICA Mobile app or the ICA website, typically within three days before arrival. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Netizens react The announcement drew practical questions and observations from frequent travellers. One commenter raised a quality-of-life request for the enhanced version: “I hope it has a login feature so that when people change phones they don’t need to set up the SGAC profile and QR code profile again. And maybe it should combine both profiles.” It is a common frustration for regular Causeway crossers who have experienced the inconvenience of re-entering their details after a phone change.

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