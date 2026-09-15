Take note! In Singapore, missing these vaccinations could affect employment, school enrollment, and pregnancy

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SINGAPORE: Singapore’s healthcare system has a comprehensive framework called the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS), which provides vaccination recommendations for adults based on various factors such as their age, medical condition, and occupational risks. When Singaporeans are asked about their vaccination history by a doctor, it is primarily due to check whether they have missed any recommended vaccines.

It is important to take note that vaccination is not compulsory for all adults in Singapore. However, there are certain vaccines that may be needed for employer requirements, school admission, or may be recommended to protect families from potential health risks.