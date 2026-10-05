Singapore News | 3 m read

AVS: Dog trainers are urged to use gentler methods for training, while pet groomers must keep animals under constant supervision in new animal welfare code

Nick Karean | October 5, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Singapore’s Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) introduced new welfare standards for dog trainers, with positive reinforcement forming the basis of behaviour training.

Pet groomers must ensure animals are never left unattended during grooming under revised minimum welfare standards.

AVS said the standards may be used as evidence in prosecutions under the Animals and Birds Act when offences occur. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) has introduced new welfare standards for dog trainers, placing positive reinforcement at the heart of behaviour training. The code also sets tougher minimum standards for pet groomers, including a rule that animals must never be left unattended during grooming, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Oct 3).

Positive reinforcement on dogs takes the lead The dog trainer code adopts the least intrusive, minimally aversive approach, known as LIMA. Trainers must first work through methods such as addressing health needs, changing the environment and using positive reinforcement. More intrusive methods can be considered only as a last resort and with professional guidance. AVS also wants trainers to reduce and replace aversive methods, including electronic shock and prong collars. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The new code covers six areas, including training methods, professional skills, records, client communication, referrals, and transportation or boarding. Trainers must keep detailed records for at least two years. These include medical and behaviour history, training logs, aggressive behaviour incidents, and photos or videos showing the dog’s condition before training.

Groomers face firmer supervision rules The revised grooming code turns several recommended practices into minimum standards. Animals cannot be left alone on grooming tables, in rooms or in shower baths. Animals waiting for grooming or collection must also be regularly supervised. Tethered or group-held animals require physical supervision at all times. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Groomers must use safe and suitable restraint methods and spot signs of fear, stress or distress. The revised code also adds requirements covering training, skills, communication, and record-keeping. AVS said the standards may be used as evidence in prosecutions for offences under the Animals and Birds Act.

The changes follow several cases involving dogs. In 2024, a corgi named Fendi died after falling from a grooming table while left unattended. Another dog died in 2025 after allegedly being left unattended at a grooming facility. AVS said the National Parks Board (NParks) investigated 54 cases of feedback alleging harm caused by groomers over three years, as of January 2026. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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