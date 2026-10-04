SIA ‘service was great’ but ‘food was poor’ — Tony Fernandes says AirAsia is ‘not far off’

Singapore News | 3 m read

SIA ‘service was great’ but ‘food was poor’ — Tony Fernandes says AirAsia is ‘not far off’

Nick Karean | October 4, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Tony Fernandes said Singapore Airline’s (SIA) service was great and its internet connection was amazing, but rated its food below AirAsia’s Santan meals.

The AirAsia co-founder said he flew SIA after being unable to get a seat on AirAsia on Oct 1.

Online commenters questioned the comparison, citing AirAsia’s seat space, punctuality and past flight disruptions. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes has praised Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) service and onboard internet connection while taking a swipe at its food. In an Oct 1 Instagram post, Fernandes said he had flown SIA because he couldn’t get an AirAsia flight. His verdict was mixed. The service was “great,” and the internet was “amazing,” but the food was “poor,” he wrote. He also praised AirAsia’s Santan meals as far better, adding: “Great flight but we are not far off.”

The post drew comments from people who questioned whether SIA and AirAsia were fair competitors. Tony Fernandes says AirAsia is closing the food gap Fernandes’ comparison centred on food rather than the other differences between the two airlines. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Santan is AirAsia’s in-flight dining brand, offering meals inspired by Asian and regional dishes. Fernandes said the cabin crew on his SIA flight also admitted Santan was better. The head of a low-cost airline’s post had a slightly unusual twist. He was effectively saying that a full-service rival had better service, internet connection and overall flight experience, but still had work to do on its food.

Commenters bring up AirAsia’s price and punctuality Some commenters agreed with Fernandes’ view of Santan. Others felt food was hardly the biggest concern for AirAsia passengers. One commenter pointed out that AirAsia flights don’t leave on time, while another joked about the airline’s limited seat space. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Others questioned why Fernandes couldn’t get an AirAsia flight. One said delays or cancellations would matter more to passengers than food or service. Another commenter said SIA and AirAsia were in “totally different leagues,” while others argued that AirAsia’s lower-cost model made the comparison difficult.

The general reaction from commenters expresses that passengers buying a budget ticket and passengers paying for a full-service airline aren't always looking for the same thing. SIA has also been upgrading its food Fernandes’ comments came shortly after SIA announced more than 100 new and refreshed appetisers, main courses and desserts across all cabin classes. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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